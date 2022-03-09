Relaxing tea to sleep soundly: provides a calming effect

If you’ve tried everything to improve your sleep process, sleeping through the night to wake up more willing and happy and without success, know that 76% of Brazilians say they don’t have a perfectly good night’s sleep.

Consequences of sleeping poorly or having insomnia

Sleeping badly causes a series of health damages such as headache, fatigue, low productivity and bad mood.

Living with an incomplete sleep cycle increases the chances of developing cardiovascular disease and problems. But what can you do to get a good night’s sleep and wake up feeling really rested?

Although most sleep problems are treated with prescription medication, we can sleep well by modifying some habits. There are strategies to improve sleep quality, such as avoiding caffeinated drinks, turning off mobile devices at least 2 hours before going to bed, or drinking some natural tea to stimulate and get you to sleep longer.

Relaxing tea recipe for a deep sleep: chamomile, fennel and lemongrass combo

To avoid insomnia and sleep with quality throughout the night, you can prepare a tea and drink it an hour and a half before going to bed. You will only need to make a mixture of chamomile, fennel and lemongrass teas.

Just boil a glass of water, put it in a cup and add the 3 tea bags, wait a while and drink it before going to bed. If you prefer, you can add a little sugar.



Thus, this tea is a compound of medicinal herbs that reduce stress and anxiety, calm and relax. That’s why it’s called a relaxing tea to sleep soundly.

