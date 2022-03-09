Russia announces new humanitarian truce in Ukraine starting at 9 am this Wednesday (9) – News

The Russian army announced on Tuesday (8) that tomorrow (9) there will be a new temporary ceasefire in Ukraine. The measure aims to ensure the departure of Ukrainian civilians and will be imposed from 9 am (local time). This Tuesday, there is already a pause in the fighting so that people can leave the country safely.

“Russia announces a ceasefire from March 9 at 9 am to create humanitarian corridors,” reads the statement released by the Russian government.

Humanitarian truces have been the subject of controversy in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Last Saturday (5), the Russians accused Ukrainian nationalist troops of preventing the evacuation of the civilian population from Mariupol and Volnovakha, in southeastern Ukraine, and assured that, of the 215,000 people from the two cities whose departure would have been allowed, none reached the open humanitarian corridors.

According to Tass, the official Russian news agency, the head of Russia’s National Center for Defense Control, Mikhail Mizintsev, declared that Moscow had respected “all the conditions on the Ukrainian side, both in terms of hours and in terms of routes and security.” “.