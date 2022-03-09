Russia sees progress in peace talks with Ukraine

posted on 03/09/2022 07:57



(credit: Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP)

A press conference by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday morning (9/3) brought some hope to supporters of an end to the war between the country and Ukraine. Despite harsh tones and criticism of the West, Zakharova’s speech spoke of peace.

“There has been some progress in negotiations aimed at putting an end, as soon as possible, to the senseless bloodshed and resistance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” she said. Another point that drew attention was when the representative of the Russian government assured that Russia does not intend to “overthrow the Ukrainian government”.

Since Tuesday, Russians and Ukrainians have signed a ceasefire to allow civilians to leave the target cities safely through humanitarian corridors. In six zones, the bombings stop until 21:00, time that corresponds to 16:00 in Brasília.

On Tuesday, nearly 60 buses in two convoys evacuated civilians from Sumy, east of Kiev.

*With information from international agencies