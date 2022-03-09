Russia threatens to cut natural gas supplies to Europe

Dependent on Russian oil and gas, Europe has not applied heavy sanctions against the energy sector so far; however, the possibility was not ruled out by the West.

Odd ANDERSEN / AFP Nord Stream 2’s certification suspension was cited by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister



As a reaction to the sanctions suffered since the beginning of the invasion of Ukrainea Russia threatened to cut off the supply of natural gas to the Europe. “In connection with the baseless accusations against Russia … and the imposition of the ban on Nord Stream 2, we have every right to make a mirror decision and impose an embargo on the pumping of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which today is loaded at the maximum level of 100%,” said Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, in a speech shown on television. In his speech, he mentioned the interruption of certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline by the German government. It is estimated that 40% of the natural gas and 33% of the oil consumed by Europe comes from Russia, which meant that the energy sector was spared in the initial sanctions. However, the possibility of applying sanctions in the area was not ruled out by the Western countries, responsible for applying sanctions to Russia.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been the target of several sanctions in numerous areas. In the economy, in addition to the application of sanctions against financial institutions, Russian banks were excluded from the Swift system of international payments. The companies Visa and mastercard also announced that Russians will not be able to use their cards. In sports, the country has already been excluded from international competitions, such as the world Cup, and, in modalities that have not yet fully excluded athletes, athletes will not be able to compete in competitions with the Russian flag. In terms of culture, several companies, such as Netflix, announced the suspension of activities. Movie releases were also canceled in the country.