Russian central bank extends control of foreign currencies, Fitch downgrades rating

After the announcement of sanctions on the purchase of oil by the US, creating more instability, the Central Bank of Russia announced this Tuesday, 8, new measures that limit transactions with foreign currencies in the country.

According to a statement, until September 9, customers of Russian banks will be able to withdraw a maximum of US$ 10,000 from their accounts. In case of excess amount, it will be converted into Russian rubles at the market rate of the day.

Banks will also not sell money to citizens for the duration of the temporary order, according to the publication, which has the potential to lead to parallel market transactions.

In addition, citizens will be able to open new accounts and deposits in foreign currency, but it will only be possible to withdraw funds from them in rubles, points out the Russian Central Bank.

According to the statement, in Russian banks, about 90% of accounts in foreign currency do not exceed the value of US$ 10,000, that is, 90% of holders of deposits or accounts in foreign currency will be able to receive their funds in full in cash.

Russian default

Due to this adverse scenario, Fitch downgraded Russia’s rating from B to C on Tuesday, 8th, a classification in which prospects are not usually offered. In a report, the assessment is that a default on the part of the country is “imminent”. Last Wednesday, the agency had already downgraded the country’s level from BBB to B.

In Fitch’s assessment, more generally, increased sanctions against Russia and proposals that could limit energy trade increase the likelihood of a policy response that includes at least selective nonpayment of its sovereign debt obligations.

Fitch cites a March 5 presidential decree that could force a redenomination of foreign currency sovereign debt payments to local currency for creditors in specific countries.

In addition, the application of the regulation of the Central Bank of Russia has restricted the transfer of debt coupons in local currency to non-residents since the end of last week, it points out.

To a lesser extent, the risk of imposing technical barriers to debt service, including by directly blocking the transfer of funds, or through clearing and settlement systems, has also increased slightly since the last review, assesses Fitch.

embargoes

US President Joe Biden has announced an embargo on the purchase of oil from Russia. The United Kingdom, on the other hand, said it will phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022. Prices have even slowed, but still with gains of more than 4% for Brent in this session.

Oil even flirted with US$ 140 a barrel, the highest level since 2008, this week, pressured by the possibility of a boycott of Russian exports also by the European Union, which did not happen, since the region is much more dependent of the commodity coming from Russia.

departure from Russia

Other announcements that will have a very symbolic impact are the departure of large capitalist companies, which entered the country after the collapse of the former Soviet Union.

US beverage giants Coca-Cola and Starbucks and fast-food chain McDonald’s have decided to suspend operations in Russia. The move further expands the list of companies that canceled Moscow after the attacks on Ukraine.

McDonald’s has been operating in Russia for more than 30 years and has said it will maintain the salary of the 62,000 employees it has in the country. “McDonald’s has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all market operations,” wrote the group’s CEO.

Coca-Cola said it is suspending its operations in Russia, but did not provide figures or the impact of the decision. He also said that he will continue to monitor the situation. “Our hearts go out to the people who are suffering the inconceivable effects of these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said.

(With Estadão Content)

