Russian energy imports ‘essential’ for Europe, says German chancellor

posted on 03/07/2022 19:18



(credit: AFP)

Imports of fossil energy from Russia are “essential” for the “daily lives of citizens” in Europe and supplies to the continent cannot be guaranteed any other way at the moment, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

At a time when the United States and the European Union are considering sanctions on Russian oil and gas, in response to the invasion of Ukraine, “the energy supply in Europe for the production of heat, mobility, electricity and industry cannot be guaranteed otherwise at this time,” said the German head of government.

Fears of a Western embargo on Russian oil sent oil prices soaring again on Monday.

Europe has “deliberately” decided to leave Russian energy deliveries out of sanctions because the measure would destabilize markets and have a strong impact on European economies.

Germany is one of the European Union countries that are particularly dependent on Russian gas, oil and coal imports and the government is working “with its partners in the EU and not just the EU to find alternatives to Russian energy,” Scholz added.

“But this cannot be achieved overnight,” he reiterated.

The EU imports 40% of the gas it consumes from Russia and some countries are not in favor of doing without it, even if the aim is to deprive Russia of its essential profits.

Several German government ministers have spoken out against these measures against Russian gas.

“We have to be able to maintain sanctions over time,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the ARD network on Sunday.

“It’s no use if in three weeks we find out that we only have electricity for a few days in Germany and those sanctions need to be reconsidered,” he said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed himself in the same vein during a visit to London, acknowledging that “the painful reality is that we are still very dependent on Russian oil and gas”.

His British counterpart Boris Johnson said for his part that “we have to act step by step”. “We have to make sure we have a replacement supply,” Johnson told a news conference with Mark Rutte.

According to a poll published on Monday by the Handelsblatt newspaper, a majority of Germans support this drastic sanction, as 54% of respondents say they are in favor.



