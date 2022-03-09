Russian planes could be detained in UK, says secretary

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps posted on social media today that he had criminalized the entry of any Russian aircraft into UK airspace. Planes crossing this space can now be stopped.

“We will asphyxiate the ability of comrades in [Vladimir] Putin to continue living as usual while thousands of innocent people die,” Shapps said of the Russian president and government.

BREAKING: I have made it a criminal offense for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets. We will suffocate Putin’s cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die. pic.twitter.com/cYjreNSYRz — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 8, 2022

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the government will follow the US in gradually reducing Russian oil imports to zero.

13th day of war

Ukraine again recorded Russian attacks on the 13th day of the war, which began on February 24. In Chernigov, north of the capital Kiev, three adults died and three children were injured after a landmine exploded. In Sumy, at least 21 people died in a bombing yesterday. Despite this, Ukraine claims that the advance of Russian forces into Ukraine has significantly slowed down.

The day was also marked by a reaction by the Russian government to economic sanctions imposed by the United States and allied countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday (8) banning the import and export of raw materials to Russia until December 31 this year.

The measure was released hours after US President Joe Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil into the United States.

The Russian decree will be restricted to a few countries, which, according to the Russian government, will be known within two days. The list of products whose commercialization will be prohibited will also be disclosed. The new measure does not apply to products transported by the population across borders.

The Moscow government says the restriction is part of a set of decisions taken by Russia to fend off sanctions already imposed on the country by the United States and allies over the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine. The regulation of the new measure will be made by the Council of Ministers.

humanitarian corridors

Russia announced today that it will hold another period of truce in Ukraine tomorrow to allow for the evacuation of civilians. The humanitarian corridors will be valid from 10 am (local time or 4 am in Brasília time).

The decision was informed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. According to the Russian government, people will be able to leave the country safely through the cities of Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy and Mariupol – a city facing water and electricity shortages.

Hpje also had a ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from cities that are being attacked in Ukraine – the truce ended at 16:00 (Brasília time, 21:00 in Kiev). Still, there are records of people trying to flee the country.