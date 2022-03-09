Russians attack children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mairupol, says Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

A Russian attack hit a children’s hospital and maternity hospital on Wednesday, according to the city council of the city of Mariupol, Ukraine.

There was an agreement for a ceasefire this Wednesday, which was supposed to serve to allow civilians to be evacuated from the city.

Share via WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian troops for days.

The information was published in a text on a social network: “The Russian occupation forces dropped several bombs on the children’s hospital. The destruction is colossal.”

No number of casualties or injuries was reported.

‘They lied to us’, says Mariupol mayor about Russian attack during ceasefire to evacuate civilians

Aerial footage shows destruction in Mariupol city

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted images he said were related to the incident. “Atrocity! How much longer will the world be complicit in ignoring terror,” he said.

In the attack, 17 people died – including women who were already in labor, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the region where the city is located.

Aerial footage of Mariupol shows destruction and Russian tanks occupying the city

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video showing footage that appears to be of a hit hospital with the following text: “Today Russia bombed a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol.”

Ukraine had previously accused Russia of breaking the ceasefire to prevent the evacuation of civilians who were stranded in Mariupol.

The Red Cross described the situation in the city as apocalyptic. Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian forces for days.

Mariupol’s situation is apocalyptic, according to the Red Cross; 5 people are rescued from rubble in Sumy

At least 1,170 civilians have died in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

The information is from an information agency in Ukraine, with data from the deputy mayor of the city, Serhiy Orlov.

According to Orlov, the deputy mayor, 47 people were buried in a mass grave. Residents have no gas for heating or cooking, no electricity and no water — they are heating snow to get some drinking water.