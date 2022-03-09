Saudi and UAE leaders refused to talk to Biden

The White House has tried unsuccessfully to arrange liaisons between President Joe Biden and the de facto leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the US seeks to build international support to fight Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and contain a rise in prices. of oil, according to sources in the countries involved.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan have declined US requests to speak with Biden in recent weeks, officials said, as Saudi and Emirati officials have become more vocal in recent weeks in his criticisms of American policy in the Gulf.

“There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn’t happen,” a US official said of the planned discussion between Saudi Prince Mohammed and Biden. “It was part of turning on the Saudi oil tap.” The Saudis have signaled that their relationship with Washington has deteriorated under the Biden administration and want more support for their intervention in Yemen’s civil war, help with their own civilian nuclear program as Iran advances and legal immunity, Saudi officials said. The crown prince faces several lawsuits in the US, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The White House has worked to restore relations with two key Middle Eastern countries it needs as oil prices rise above $130 a barrel for the first time in nearly 14 years. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the only two major oil producers that can pump millions more barrels of oil — a capacity that, if used, could help calm the oil market at a time when American gasoline prices are at high levels.

But the Saudis and Emiratis have refused to pump more oil, saying they are adhering to a production plan approved by their group, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+), which includes Russia. The energy alliance with the country, one of the world’s biggest oil producers, has increased OPEC’s power and, at the same time, has brought Riyadh and Abu Dhabi closer to Moscow.

