Schizophrenia: how to deal with social isolation and drug refusal? – 03/09/2022

People with psychiatric illnesses such as depression, bipolarity and schizophrenia struggle with trying to explain spontaneous feelings and behavior, which causes them to have an impulsive, rude or isolation attitude if they are constantly questioned. For family members, it is difficult to follow sudden changes in mood, especially when treatment is refused.

That’s what happened to the biologist Amanda*, 41, who also suffered when she found out that her brother had schizophrenia: “It all happened when he was 23 years old and starting college. Our grandmother passed away and he started showing strange symptoms, like repeating the word ‘blackout’. I thought he was taking drugs, but as he had an aversion to it, I was surprised and decided to contact a psychiatrist, because he didn’t improve and said he was being persecuted and filmed”.

After many sessions, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. At first, he was fine with treatment and extra activities like therapy and yoga, but five years later he decided to take the drugs anyway until he stopped. “That’s when he started having suicidal crises whenever he didn’t like something. It was very difficult to realize that the person I saw being born was no longer the same”, says his sister.

People with schizophrenia do not understand symptoms

Severe mental disorders such as schizophrenia have manifestations of symptoms such as depression, OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), strange sensations and paranoia, before the diagnosis of the disease. It’s like the body gives signals. The disease can appear at any age, but is most common in the first three decades of life. Although genetic inheritance is a risk factor, environmental conditions such as stress, trauma and accumulation of responsibilities can act as a trigger.

Amanda says that her brother was always a quiet child, who only interacted to play football. Today, 38 years old, he likes to talk, but has difficulties maintaining friendships, he is studious, but he abandoned the activities he liked. He doesn’t like to be loud and alternates between irritability and isolation.

O neuropsychiatrist Marcelo Paulan outpatient supervisor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), explains that apathy can occur due to high doses of medication, which blocks neurotransmitters by inhibiting dopamine and serotonin receptors in the CNS (Central Nervous System) or by the condition of the disease itself, as well as the difficulty of stability.

People with schizophrenia are not aware that the symptoms are part of a psychiatric disorder. For them, they are real experiences and, therefore, they give irrational justifications for not accepting the treatment, such as the false idea that they are being deceived or poisoned. An alternative for patients who refuse to take pills daily is to use depot antipsychotics, which are drugs given by injection once a month, which is much less coercive than a daily insistence.

But there is also refractory schizophrenia, which is when the patient does the treatment correctly, but the body does not respond to at least two antipsychotics in time and dose proper. In this case, the specialist chooseslozapinean monotherapy with oral medication, but when the substance is also not effective, schizophrenia is considered super-refractory, requiring specific strategies to be controlled.

“It was very difficult to realize that the person I saw being born was no longer the same”, says the patient’s sister Image: iStock

Avoid threats and hide medicines in food

“Commemorative dates are not good, because they remember the time when the family was together. It seems that he does it on purpose and for to take the medicines. I like to celebrate, so I I feel very sad. Before being hospitalized, I put the medicine in the food. After he came back, I promised myself that I wouldn’t do that anymore, but I warn him that he’s going to be hospitalized or I call the doctor, who convinces him to take the medicine”, says the biologist.

Although it is exhausting, it is essential that the family understands the limitations of the person who has schizophrenia. Threats of hospitalization and phone calls, as well as hiding medication in liquids and food, is not recommended. The will to seclusion must be respected and the ideal is to replace comments such as “are you going to your room again?” by “how I can you help?” Only in cases of emergency, in which life is at risk, should any convincing resource be used.

“In addition to the breach of trust, the impression left for the patient is that taking the medication is a punishment for him to behave as other people want and that the doctor acts as a supervisor in the worst sense of paternalism”, says Bruno Ortizpsychiatrist and coordinator of the refractory schizophrenia outpatient clinic at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), in São Paulo.

According to him, it is not uncommon for the same arguments to be used in other spheres of discussion, which have no correlation with the disease, and the patient is held hostage to the cycle between doctor, treatment and hospitalization, without understanding the benefits. “Failing to take the medication on the dates that you don’t like can be a way of returning the punishment, spoiling that moment”, he explains.

Classification and symptoms

There are three main types of the disease, divided into:

paranoid: when there is a predominance of delusions and hallucinations;

when there is a predominance of delusions and hallucinations; Hebephrenic: when thinking is disconnected, speech is meaningless and lack of interest in activities with social isolation occurs;

when thinking is disconnected, speech is meaningless and lack of interest in activities with social isolation occurs; Catatonic: when the body movements are slow, paralyzed or unusual, there may be repetition of words, grimacing and staring. It is considered the most serious because it poses a risk to nutrition and other basic needs.

Schizophrenic disorder has exacerbated and withdrawn symptoms.

Positive symptoms are expressed by hallucinations, when you hear or see things that are not there; delusions, when you believe in situations that are not real such as superpowers and persecution; behavior changes, such as aggression, agitation and suicidal crises; and disorganized thinking, with disconnected and meaningless speech.

Negative symptoms are represented by social isolation, loss of affection, lack of self-care, loss of cognition and speed of reasoning.

Treatments and hospitalizations

The main treatment for schizophrenia is outpatient, performed by a multidisciplinary team at a health center so that the person with the disease continues to live with the family and is encouraged to perform as many activities as possible.

Since the anti-asylum reform, admission to a psychiatric hospital has only occurred when the patient poses a risk to his own life or that of people with whom he lives, presenting positive psychotic symptoms with greater intensity. This is because psychiatric medications take one to two weeks to take effect, which poses a threat to physical integrity and suffering. The main cases are patients who do not accept the treatment or the body does not respond well to the drug.

Some hospitals have different leisure areas in their structure, in addition to providing balanced meals. “The greater the social stimulus, the better the evolution. We have patients who can start a family, study and work, with paranoid symptoms alleviated by treatments”, explains Helder Gomes, psychiatrist and director of the HSM (Hospital of Mental Health) in Ceará.

When there are recurring hospitalizations or lack of family ties, some relatives choose to transfer responsibility to RST (Therapeutic Service Residencies), which are housing dedicated to patients with severe mental disorders. Another specific case is the need for interdiction, which requires legal proof of the patient’s inability to manage his private and financial life.

Sources: Helder Gomes, psychiatrist and clinical director of the HSM (Mental Health Hospital), in Ceará. Bruno Ortiz, psychiatrist, coordinator of the refractory schizophrenia clinic at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), in São Paulo; Marcelo Paoli, psychiatrist specialist in neuropsychiatry and supervisor of the geriatric neuropsychiatry outpatient clinic and the behavioral activation program at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), in São Paulo.

*The character’s name has been changed to protect his identity.