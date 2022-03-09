Scholz urges Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine – News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to withdraw troops from Ukraine. “The Ukrainian people are suffering,” he said during a press conference in Berlin alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He also said he was in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to find a solution to the Ukraine war. “It is very clear that a military solution to this conflict does not make sense and we are looking for a diplomatic way out.”





Regarding Germany’s energy dependence on Russia, the chancellor stated that the country intends to diversify its gas supply.

Justin Trudeau announced $50 million in aid to send military equipment to Ukraine, as well as $3 million to contain disinformation. “We are ensuring that everything necessary is sent to the Ukrainians at this difficult time.” For him, Putin represents a “threat to democracy around the world”.





In the midst of the war, Trudeau said that Canada and Germany are collaborating to support the Ukrainian people and their government, and that NATO continues to adopt very severe sanctions against Russian oligarchs.

He demonstrated that care must be taken not to escalate the war. “We will continue to send equipment and weapons as needed, being careful not to escalate the conflict, we want it to end. We are helping the Ukrainians in every way we can, but we need to be careful to do it in the best way.”



