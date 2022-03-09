See which types of Losartana need to be returned

Sanofi Medley Pharmaceuticals has announced that it will recall lots of Losartan from Medley Laboratory. According to the company responsible, batches of the drug showed mutagenic impurities, which can cause cancer.

The following products will be collected: Losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide 50 mg 12.5 mg; Losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg 25 mg; Losartan potassium 50 mg; and Losartan potassium 100 mg.

According to the laboratory, the impurities found in the medication’s batches can cause changes in the users’ DNA, increasing the possibility of cancer in the long term.

The remedy is known to patients undergoing treatment to regulate high blood pressure, also known as high blood pressure. Losartan is part of the list of drugs made available free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS) and the manufacturer’s recommendation is that patients who use it replace the drug.

The Losartana produced by Medley has already had problems and recalls in 2018 and 2019 in Brazil. The laboratory informs, however, that the recall is free and in case of doubts, users can contact the manufacturer through Medley’s Customer Service, at 0800-703-0014.









