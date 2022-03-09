See who are the wife and two children killed in Russian bombing near Kiev | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian Sergii Perebeinis made a post on social media with photos showing his wife Tatiana Perebeinis and children Alise and Nikita, killed in a bombing of the city of Irpin. He was not at the scene at the time of the explosion.

The attack was filmed and generated commotion. The video records a loud bang and then the bodies of four people on the ground (see below). Saint Tatiana and her two children, as well as a man who is not part of the family and was identified only as Anatoly. Alise was 9 and Nikita was 18.

Sergii posted about his family:

“They took them all. Tania [apelido de Tatiana] couldn’t stand. Why this for me? Who is next? I’m on my way. I must see them one last time. Forgive me, I didn’t protect them,” she wrote.

The husband also made a post saying that the family dog, who had initially survived the explosion, was taken to a vet and had a leg amputated, but ended up dying. “Thanks to the journalist who showed humanity,” he wrote of a photo showing a reporter carrying the wounded dog after the attack.

2 of 10 Parebeinis family dog ​​was rescued, but did not survive — Photo: Sergii Perebeinis/Facebook/Reproduction Parebeinis family dog ​​was rescued, but did not survive — Photo: Sergii Perebeinis/Facebook/Reproduction

“Unfortunately my good friend has flown into them now. 11 years of emotions you gave us. There was hope that at least someone would stay. But let’s all go,” he wrote of the puppy.

Andriy Dubchak, a journalist who recorded the attack, said on Facebook that Sergii and Tatiana came from the Donetsk region and fled the war between Russian separatists and Ukrainian forcesstarted in 2014, to live in the Kiev region.

3 of 10 Nikita Parebeinis died alongside her sister and mother in a Russian attack — Photo: Sergii Perebeinis/Reproduction/Facebook Nikita Parebeinis died alongside her sister and mother in a Russian attack — Photo: Sergii Perebeinis/Reproduction/Facebook

4 of 10 Alise Perebeinis died with her mother and brother in an attack — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Sergii Perebeinis Alise Perebeinis died with her mother and brother in an attack – Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Sergii Perebeinis

The company where Tatiana worked also published a tribute. She was chief accountant at a technology company called SE Ranking.

“We are devastated to say that yesterday our dear colleague and friend Tatiana Perebeinis…was killed along with her two children by Russian mortar artillery,” the company said.

“The family was trying to flee Irpin – a small town near Kiev that was left without water, electricity and heating,” the statement said.

“For us, it is crucial not to let Tania and her daughters Alise and Nikita remain just statistics. Their family was the victim of unprovoked fire against civilians, which under any law is a crime against humanity. The Russian army is criminal and must be detained”, says the company.

Bombings in the city of Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, on Sunday left eight people dead, according to the mayor. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed revenge on Russian troops for the episode.

The city of Irpin is located in north-central Ukraine. It is northwest of the capital Kiev, with which it borders, and south of Hostomel, where there is an airport whose control has been disputed since the beginning of the war.

5 of 10 Irpin suffers strong Russian attack – city borders Kiev, capital of Ukraine – Photo: Arte g1 Irpin suffers strong Russian attack – city borders Kiev, capital of Ukraine – Photo: Arte g1

Irpin is an important territory for the two countries involved because its takeover by the Russians could mean an advance towards the conquest of Kiev by Vladimir Putin’s troops. On the other hand, keeping the city under Ukrainian control reinforces the barrier on the outskirts of the capital, where the headquarters of important institutions of Ukrainian national power are located.

6 of 10 Ukrainian soldiers tried to help people hit by a mortar attack on Sunday (6) – Photo: Andriy Dubchak/AP Ukrainian soldiers tried to help people hit by a mortar attack on Sunday (6) – Photo: Andriy Dubchak/AP

This past week, Irpin has become one of the front lines in the confrontation between Russian and Ukrainian troops. Airstrikes caused severe damage to local infrastructure, with at least one residential building being almost completely destroyed.

According to the Associated Press (AP) news agency, this Monday (7th), Irpin had already completed three days without electricity, water and heating for indoor environments – it is winter in the northern hemisphere. Residents reported that Russian soldiers were taking over homes and cars in the region.

Local officials speak of 30% of the city under Russian control. The rest would still be controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Faced with the situation, thousands of residents are leaving the locality.

7 of 10 A resident of Irpin near his house on fire after heavy shelling on the only escape route used to leave the city this Sunday (6) – Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters A resident of Irpin near his house on fire after heavy shelling on the only escape route used to leave the city this Sunday (6) – Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

With the Russians already in the territory, residents of Irpin are leaving the city for Kiev in an attempt to get away from Putin’s troops. To do this, they need to cross a bridge over the Irpin River.

However, to make life more difficult for the Russians and delay the arrival of armored vehicles in the capital by Ukrainian defense forces blew up the bridge.

Wooden boards were placed among the rubble to create a passage, albeit an unstable one, for the townspeople to leave the site. For this, they also have the help of Ukrainian soldiers.

In recent days, trains are also running from Irpin to Kiev, carrying mostly women and children. The others follow the route on foot.

8 of 10 Refugees cross a destroyed bridge in Irpin, a city near Kiev, Ukraine’s capital — Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria Refugees cross a destroyed bridge in Irpin, a city near Kiev, Ukraine’s capital (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed revenge on Russian forces after the family’s death. “We’ll find all the bastards,” he said.

“They were just trying to get out of the city. Escape. The whole family. How many of these families died in Ukraine? We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish all those who committed atrocities in this war,” Zelensky said in a video statement.

9 of 10 Man helps lady to protect herself after intense shooting on escape route used by locals in Irpin – Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters A man helps a lady to protect herself after intense shooting on an escape route used by locals in Irpin – Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

10 of 10 A man carries a woman on his back on a makeshift path over rubble in the city of Irpin — Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Photo A man carries a woman on his back on a makeshift path over rubble in the city of Irpin — Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP Photo