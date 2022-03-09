Shell Apologizes After Criticism for Buying Russian Oil, Promises to Donate Profit to Humanitarian Aid | Economy

Oil giant Shell apologized on Tuesday (8) for having bought a load of Russian oil in the last week – after the decision provoked strong criticism against the company. The company also stated that it intends to withdraw from the Russian market, gradually.

As an ‘immediate first step’, the oil company said it had stopped all purchases of oil from Russia, and said it would close all its filling stations, in addition to aviation fuel and lubricant operations in the country.

“We are deeply aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude to be refined into products such as gasoline and diesel – despite being taken with security of supply in mind – was not the right decision, and We apologize,” the company’s CEO, Ben van Beurden, said in a statement.

Also on Monday, Shell defended its decision to buy a shipment of crude oil at a discount from Russia, despite the invasion and bombing of Ukraine. In a statement, the company said the decision was “difficult” – and that “there was no alternative”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized the energy company, questioning on Twitter: “Doesn’t Russian oil smell like Ukrainian blood to you?”

In addition to the suspension of activities, the Shell executive said that the profits from the remaining Russian oil that the company will still process will be directed to a fund, whose fate will be discussed with humanitarian agencies, “to better alleviate the terrible consequences that this war is having for the people of Ukraine”.

In a note, the company committed to:

Immediately stop purchasing Russian oil on the spot market, and do not renew forward contracts.

Change the supply chain to remove Russian volumes. “We will do this as quickly as possible, but the physical location and availability of alternatives means it could take weeks to complete,” the company says.

Shut down jet fuel and lubricant service stations and operations in Russia.

Begin the company’s phased withdrawal of Russian petroleum products, piped gas and natural gas.

Russian oil still not subject to Western sanctions

So far, Western countries have not imposed sanctions on Russian oil imports, fearing that this will raise already record energy prices around the world. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was “actively discussing” with European partners the possibility of banning Russian oil imports while ensuring a “stable global supply”.

Russia is the world’s second largest producer of crude after Saudi Arabia, and supplies about a third of Europe’s demand.

Russian oil currently accounts for around 8% of Shell’s active supplies. One of the company’s refineries, which produces diesel, gasoline and other products, is also among the largest in Europe.

Exit of industry giants

Shell’s decision followed companies like the multinational BP (British Petroleum), which had already announced it would sell its stake in Russian state oil giant Rosneft — with a potential impact of $25 billion.