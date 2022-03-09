Shell suspends purchases of Russian oil and gas and closes stations in the country | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Shell stops buying Russian oil

Shell announced this Tuesday (8), the 13th day of the war in Ukraine, that it will “immediately” stop buying oil and gas from Russia. In addition, it will close all “gas station, jet fuel and lubricant operations” in the country.

According to a statement, the multinational will withdraw from the purchase of “all Russian hydrocarbons, crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas in a phased manner”.

Shell is a British multinational oil company, whose main activities are oil refining and natural gas extraction and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden apologized to the Financial Times for the purchase, saying the decision “wasn’t the right one and we’re sorry.”

“We will commit the profits from the limited and remaining amounts of Russian oil that we will process to a dedicated fund. We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies to determine where the money from this fund is best placed to alleviate the dire consequences this war is having on the world.” people of Ukraine,” he said.

The decision came as Moscow warned that plans by the US and Europe to consider banning Russian oil imports could push the price of Brent crude to $300 a barrel.