Ship that sank in 1915 in Antarctica is found at the bottom of the sea; watch video | World

The wreckage of a ship that sank in Antarctica, at the South Pole, more than 100 years ago, was found by a search team more than 3,000 meters deep. The announcement of the discovery was made this Wednesday (9).
The ship is the Endurance, which was commanded by explorer Ernest Shackleton in the early 20th century.
Ship that sank in 1915 was found off the coast of Antarctica
With three masts, the ship sank in November 1915. Shackleton was trying to make the first overland crossing of Antarctica.
Equipment used in the expedition to find the Endurance, a ship sunk in 1915 at the South Pole — Photo: Esther Horvath / Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust / AFP
Other attempts to find the wreck have failed because of weather conditions in the Weddell Sea, where the ship is.
The location was determined by the vessel’s captain, Frank Worsley, in 1915. The Endurance was found about four miles from the position described by the captain.
The mission that found the wreck is called Endurance22, and it was organized by a fund from the Falkland Islands. They’ve employed underwater vehicles that have high-definition cameras and scanners to track what’s under the sea.
Ship of the expedition that discovered the wreck of the Endurance, a ship that sank in Antarctica in 1915 — Photo: Esther Horvath / Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust / AFP
The pictures show that the boat is in good condition — you can clearly see the name on the ship.
“We are very happy with our luck, this is by far the best wooden ship wreck I have ever seen, it is intact, in a brilliant state of conservation,” said Mensum Bound, director of the expedition.
The group that found the wreck is led by British explorer John Shears. They worked on a South African icebreaker, the Agulhas II.
In addition to searching for the wreck, the team is also researching the effects of climate change.
One of humanity’s great survival stories
In 1915, the entire Endurance crew (28 sailors) managed to return home. This is considered one of humanity’s great survival stories.
They traversed the sea ice, eating seals and penguins, until they managed to navigate three lifeboats and reach Elephant Island, which is uninhabited.
From there, Shackleton and some sailors rowed 800 miles in one of the lifeboats to the island of South Georgia. A whaling station helped the castaways.
Shackleton made several attempts to rescue the rest of his team, and managed to get them ashore the fourth time.