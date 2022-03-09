Short, long, thick: what can the neck indicate about our health? – 03/09/2022

The neck is, let’s say, a small trunk between the head and the rest of the body and the line of its circumference is almost our second waist. Hence, if the silhouette gives clues to our state of health, so does the neck. Thick, thin, long, short, each type reveals something, which may be no big deal, or even a potentially deadly disease. But calm down!

When we have something serious and that involves the neck, it is common to have symptoms. It can be local pain, burning, but also difficulty swallowing, breathing, speaking, moving around, hoarseness, bumps, but still, outside it, rapid heartbeat, fever, weakness, headache, weight loss, bulging eyes , excessive sweating and irritability.

“The neck should always be evaluated. We know that if the diameter of the neck is increased, greater than 38 cm in circumference for men and greater than 34 cm for women, one can suspect some alteration or even disease”, informs Pedro Augusto Vieira, otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Cema, in São Paulo, but without sparing the long and thin and the very short.

when it’s from the neck

Image: iStock

Vertebral birth defects can affect the neck, making it longer and leaning forward or crooked and accentuating as it develops. Poor posture and rectification of cervical lordosis as well.

The short format, on the other hand, may be related to soft tissue and bone injuries during childbirth that affect support; muscle contractures; Klippel-Feil syndrome (fusion of cervical vertebrae); spondylosis; in the elderly, osteoporosis and fractures.

“But it can represent anatomical variation and not bring any consequences”, points out Luciana Arcoverde, head and neck surgeon at Hospital Esperança Recife and Hospital de Câncer de Pernambuco.

According to her, on the other hand, increases in the anterior cervical region and on the sides of the neck are more specific and deserve attention. They may suggest, for example, tumors in the oral cavity, pharynx or anomalies such as enlarged nodules and whitening cysts.

Expanded circumference also relates to mumps; abscesses and inflammation from tonsillitis; disorders of the thyroid gland, in front of the neck. This is one of the signs of goiter (enlargement of this gland), due to factors such as lack of iodine in the diet; autoimmune conditions, such as Graves’ disease (hyperthyroidism), related to increased secretion of thyroid hormones.

If the thickness is permanent, it may still be due to fibrosis in the neck muscle.

It’s not his, but it hits him

Image: Klara Kulikova/Unsplash

The neck can still be influenced by non-local, but general factors that affect it. On the list: food poisoning, insect bites, viral infections and cancers that trigger the body’s defense and course with swollen lymph nodes.

Genetic syndromes, such as Turner and Noonan, in which the neck is wide due to a fold of skin between the neck and the shoulders. Anorexia and severe malnutrition may decrease with their circumference.

“More rarely, it may involve Cushing’s syndrome, characterized by an increase in the concentration of cortisol in the blood. This condition leads to rapid weight gain, accumulation of fat in the abdominal region and face and makes the neck ‘shrink’, because it forms like a hump in the back”, says Maria Fernanda Barca, PhD in endocrinology from FMUSP (School of Medicine, University of São Paulo), also citing obesity.

Change to more in the “waist” of the neck indicates accumulation of fatty tissue in the upper part of the body: in the chin, between the muscles and around the cervical vertebrae. It is associated with excessive weight gain, but still with metabolic syndrome (a set of metabolic risk factors) and aging (the tone of various tissues in this region, including the deeper ones, is lost, increasing sagging and narrowing of the pharynx). .

Treat to avoid problems

Image: iStock

When you suspect the appearance of your neck, in addition to noticing symptoms like those already mentioned, see a doctor. In case of sudden swelling and discomfort, an emergency room. Also pay attention to the circumference diameter, regardless of other measurements, such as BMI (body mass index) and abdominal waist. Being higher than the one pointed out by the otorhinolaryngologist Vieira, it signals hypertension, diabetes, alteration of triglycerides or high cholesterol.

“In the case of thyroid growth, the diagnosis is confirmed by the size of the gland on ultrasound. Hyperthyroidism can be treated with medication, radiotherapy, surgery and, depending on the case, radiofrequency”, points out Rosália Padovani, endocrinologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguese from São Paulo, adding that each change in the neck requires a specific approach, which can range from losing weight to treating mental health and posture.

To ignore it, if there is in fact a problem, is to assume several risks, not only of worsening the pathologies involved, but also of generating new cardiovascular complications, obstructive sleep apnea and even sudden death.

It can also interfere with the assessment and the possibility that the doctor may eventually need to intubate the patient. Sometimes this may be necessary in surgeries with general or emergency anesthesia, for generalized infection, sepsis or pneumonia.