Sleep better with these therapeutic teas that fight insomnia

Are you struggling to sleep and don’t know what else to do? So maybe this is the time when you should consider drinking some therapeutic teas before going to bed. That’s because these drinks are effective in promoting relaxation of our body and also our mind. This way, you can have a more peaceful and restful night’s sleep. Read on and check out options teas to help you sleep better!

lavender tea

Lavender not only serves as a fragrance, but also for making tea. And even in both modes, it has therapeutic powers that help the body and mind to relax. So invest in enhancing your night with a lavender tea, or use its essential oil to relax your body and mind.

lemon balm tea

This herb is also known by the name of Melissa and has a history of medicinal use among the most remote peoples on Earth. However, do not think that the power of this tea is just legend, as there is scientific proof of the therapeutic power of lemon balm. In this case, it will not only fight insomnia, but also depression and anxiety.

St. John’s wort tea

Few people know this herb, but if they did, they would certainly use it a lot more, after all, it is a powerful anti-anxiety remedy. That’s because St. John’s wort has some important medicinal properties, such as hypericin and hyperforin, responsible for relieving our body of stress and restlessness.

passion flower tea

Although passion fruit is related to sleep, in fact, most of the therapeutic properties are found in its flower, the passion flower. Thus, this tea generates powerful effects on our nervous system, so that symptoms of anxiety and insomnia decrease with its consumption.

chamomile tea

The popular one also works, and chamomile tea is proof of that, as it fulfills its reputation as a therapeutic tea. And there is already scientific proof that chamomile tea has properties that are sedative. Not to mention that the ingestion of this tea has an action on the receptors of the nervous system, and with that it slows down the rhythm of thoughts.