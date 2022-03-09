Sony officially announces State of Play broadcast for this Wednesday (9) at 19 pm

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

A new State of Play is about to happen! Join us tomorrow, March 9, at 7:00 pm PT, for very interesting reveals and news about titles for PS5 and PS4. Note: There will be no news about PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware in this broadcast.

The presentation will be around 20 minutes long, with a special focus on the great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, but there will also be news from other developers around the world.

You can of course watch our live stream on Twitch and YouTube. We’ll see you on Wednesday!

Notice about parallel streaming and video on demand (VOD)

This broadcast may include content protected by copyright law (such as licensed music) over which PlayStation has no control. We are grateful for the disclosure of so many creators and influencers, but there are license agreements outside of our control that may interfere with the streams and VOD files of this stream. If you wish to save this stream as VOD to create review videos or repost excerpts from the performance, we advise you to omit any copyrighted music.