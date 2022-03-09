Sony prepares discounts on more than 1500 items

Sony is preparing another promotion on the PS Store. Called “PlayStation Indies” in Europe and the US, the offer will encompass around 1574 items – 1246 of which are full games and the rest are DLCs and Special Editions. The action will go until the day March 23.

Games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Medium, Mortal Shell and OlliOlli World appear with interesting kills for those who were waiting for an opportunity to secure them in the library. Other works such as Praey for the Gods and Tribes of Midgard will also be available.

Check out some of the discounts on the way to the PS Store:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits — 35% off;

OlliOlli World — 20% off;

Medium — 35% off;

Mortal Sheen: Enhanced Edition — 50% off;

Tribes of Midgard — 40% off;

Dead Cells — 40% off;

Haven — 40% off;

Praey for the Gods — 35% off;

Aeterna Noctis — 30% off;

Soon, probably on the afternoon of this Wednesday (09), Sony should make the promotion available here in Brazil — in Europe it is already released. To improve, PS Plus subscribers will receive extra discounts on some of the items. So keep an eye on MyPS for more updates.

