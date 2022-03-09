State of Play with PS5 and PS4 news happens tomorrow (9)

Sony has confirmed that tomorrow, March 9th, which will make a new State of Play. The event will focus on new games for PS4 and PS5 (with a strong focus on Japanese companies)Besides major updates for games already released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The State of Play will be broadcast at 19:00 GMT and is expected to last 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, those were the only details Sony revealed. One of the things confirmed, however, is the absence of any news for PSVR 2 or games for the new PS5 virtual reality platform. Check out:

Despite the focus being on game news from Japanese companies, Sony said there will be some information from studios in other parts of the world. In other words, seeing news from God of War Ragnarok, GhostWire: Tokyo and other titles is very unlikely. On the other hand, Square Enix (who knows news from Final Fantasy XVI or Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2), FromSoftware, Capcom and other publishers can show up.

The State of Play with a focus on PS4 and PS5 games takes place tomorrow, March 9th, at 19 pm Brasilia time and Voxel will do live with simultaneous translation so you can follow everything that happens at the event! So, excited?

