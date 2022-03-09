Stay on top of Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz

Investing.com – Global markets perk up at the first signs of diplomatic commitment from the Russian and Ukrainian governments, but the war continues regardless. Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:) enters the high-end desktop market while relaunching its iPhone SE at a reduced price. Nickel trading remains disrupted as a major Chinese producer faces an $8 billion loss. Russia’s central bank bans foreign currency sales, pushing the ruble down again. The Labor Department publishes its monthly job vacancy survey and US gas inventories data will show the impact of record gasoline prices.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, March 9th.

1. Bull markets with signs of diplomatic change in Russia and Ukraine

The mood in global markets improved after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia has no intention of occupying Ukraine or overthrowing its government, a clear step from its earlier position of wanting to “denazify” ” the country.

The comments came a day after Ukraine’s democratically-elected (and Jewish) president, Voldymyr Zelensky, said he had “cooled off” at the idea of ​​joining NATO, whose outlook was a key factor behind Russia’s invasion.

European equity markets were up as much as 5% while rallied up 0.53% to $1.0957 at 8:48 am.

As always, diplomatic rhetoric changes according to its audience and is often at odds with events. Zakharova also said Russia’s actions are not aimed at Ukraine’s peaceful population – despite widespread evidence of repeated shelling of refugees trying to flee through the secured corridors. Zelensky, meanwhile, told the British parliament that Ukraine would fight “to the end” on Tuesday.

2. Russian economic crisis worsens as exodus continues

Russia’s economy continues to descend into chaos. The central bank on Tuesday barred banks from selling foreign currency for six months, a move that suggests it expects the current sanctions regime to last at least that long. The rose by another 12% on local exchanges to 118.07 rubles.

Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday restricting the export of raw materials in an attempt to appear still in control of an economic situation largely driven by outside forces. The US and UK said they would ban Russian oil imports on Tuesday, while the EU outlined plans to cut its Russian gas imports by two-thirds within a year.

The list of private companies leaving Russia continued to grow: McDonald’s (NYSE:) (SA:) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:), which owns KFC and Pizza Hut, both said they would suspend operations. Coca-Cola (NYSE:) (SA:), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:) (SA:) have done the same in the last 24 hours.

3. US stocks open higher

US stock markets are expected to join the global bounce later on, with dip-buy trading algorithms taking full advantage of the change in sentiment.

At 8:49 am, futures for the futures were up 1.57%, while the 100 and futures were up 1.43% and 1.96%, respectively. That’s more than what they missed on Tuesday.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Apple, which announced plans to expand into the high-end desktop computer market on Tuesday, offsetting some fears about cannibalizing its iPhone business with the relaunch of its iPhone SE product. . Also in focus will be electric vehicle manufacturers as the fallout from the turmoil in nickel futures continues to ripple through markets. Oatly is arguably the most interesting of the few companies reporting results, while Adidas’ previously released figures have helped offset recent volatility.

The Labor Department’s monthly job vacancy survey leads a sparse data calendar.

4. The nickel market remains closed as the Chinese producer faces a loss of US$8 billion

Nickel trading remained closed in both Shanghai and London as the two exchanges made slow progress in unwinding the huge loss-making short position held by Tsingshan, a Chinese nickel producer. Tsingshan faces losses of about $8 billion on its position, according to various reports.

The London Metals Exchange has been heavily criticized for its decision to cancel some deals made earlier in the week, which it said was due to the threat to the viability of some of its members.

“The ability of the financial system to get that money to members in London and then to the exchange, I think would have been significantly stressed,” LME CEO Matt Chamberlain told Bloomberg.

Crude oil prices, on the other hand, declined from recent highs, in yet another reflection of the slight improvement in global market sentiment.

As of 8:52 a.m., U.S. crude futures were down 3.06% at $119.92 a barrel, while futures were down 3.01% at $124.13.

The upward pressure on oil was also alleviated by the realization that the US and UK announced ban on Russian oil imports will be largely symbolic in character given the small volumes affected. US imports from Russia were at less than 100,000 barrels a day so far this year, according to government data.

The US publishes crude oil inventory data at 12:30 pm, where the main variable will be the impact record pump prices are having on gasoline demand.

5. More discussions about the price of gasoline

The idea of ​​creating a temporary subsidy, lasting between three and six months, to contain the rise in fuel prices, caused by the advance of oil on the international market, gained strength in the government. The measure would be a counter-proposal to recent talks of price freezes, which would destabilize Petrobras (SA:) and generate losses for the company.

The idea was discussed yesterday, 08, at a meeting at Palácio do Planalto, in which the ministers of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, and of the Economy, Paulo Guedes, were present. The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, and of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, also participated in the conversation.

More calculations would still be needed to define the subsidy, as there is a possibility that even with the money spent on it, the measure will not have the necessary effect in the face of the rapid escalation of oil prices. Guedes remained opposed to the subsidy and searched for other solutions, such as the possibility of tax exemption, especially the ICMS, despite this proposal being resisted by the states.