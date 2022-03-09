STJ judges validity of readjustment by age group of collective health plan

Photo: USP Images

The 2nd Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) should resume this Wednesday (9/3) the judgment of the repetitive appeal that will decide whether the clauses of collective health plans contracts that provide for the adjustment by age group are valid. O JOTA found out with ministers who participate in the collegiate that the expectation is that the readjustment will be validated, with the condition that there is a contractual provision.

The trend follows what was proposed by the rapporteur of the case, Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, in November 2021, when he cast his vote. On that occasion, after the rapporteur’s vote, justices Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva and Nancy Andrighi requested a collective view, and the trial was interrupted.

In addition to considering the rapporteur’s reasoning to be good, Sanseverino’s colleagues heard by the JOTA stated that another fact that has weighed on the decision is the precedent for the adjustment by age group of individual or family health plans.

In these cases, the readjustment was also considered valid as provided for in the contract. The conclusion of the judgment confirming the trend may standardize the Court’s understanding of this type of readjustment for all types of health plans.

Another issue cited as important by some ministers of the 2nd Section is that the matter has already been widely debated in the Court, which held a large public hearing with entities involved in early 2020. In the opinion of the voting ministers, the thesis would already be mature enough to be voted on. .

The topic is discussed in a repetitive feature. With this, when the thesis is finalized and signed, it will be considered the jurisprudence of the STJ and should be applied in all other similar cases, in any instance of the Brazilian Justice. In the case of collective plans, the repetitive appeal is 1016, with the judgment still open. In the case of individual or family plans, the repetitive feature was 952.