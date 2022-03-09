Stock market has new fall and Petrobras rises after US bans Russian oil – 03/08/2022 – Market

In a day of partial recovery of companies in the oil sector on the Brazilian Stock Exchange after the decision by US President Joe Biden to ban the import of oil from Russia by the United States, falls in the sector of metallic commodities (iron ore and steel , mainly) led the country’s stock market to close in the red.

In a day of ups and downs, the benchmark index of the Stock Exchange fell 0.35%, to 111,203 points. It is the fourth consecutive fall of the Ibovespa. This Monday (7), there was a drop of 2.52% due to the soaring oil price and the consequent increase in political pressure for changes in Petrobras’ price policy.

This Tuesday, however, the 4.39% dip of mining company Vale was the main responsible for the drop in the Ibovespa. Also related to the metals sector, the shares of CSN (-4.80%), CNS Mineração (-3.69%) and Bradespar (-2.86%) topped the list of the worst results of the session.

Rumors about a possible intervention by China to contain the rise in iron ore, which was accelerated by the war, in addition to the moment of global uncertainty, may have pressured investors to take accumulated profits in this segment of the Exchange, according to experts.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar dropped 0.57% to R$5.05. “The real gains strength, in part, because the conflict between Russia and Ukraine ended up strengthening our export share, which is basically commodities”, says Wagner Leon Varejao, partner at Valor Investimentos.

The global price of oil soared on Tuesday (8) in the face of the decision of the United States to ban the import of oil produced in Russia. Even before the announcement, made by Biden earlier this afternoon (Brasília time), the expectation about the decision led to turmoil in the markets.

The barrel of Brent, the most traded type and world reference for the value of the raw material, reached more than US$ 130 (R$ 662) shortly after Biden’s speech, but gave way in the following hours. At the end of the afternoon, the commodity rose 5.52%, to US$ 128.73 (R$ 655.19).

The raw material is approaching day after day the high of US$ 146.08 (R$ 748) recorded on July 3, 2008, according to Bloomberg data.

President Vladimir Putin has reacted to the US embargo on his country’s oil and natural gas by announcing that he will ban or limit Russia’s trade in raw materials by the end of this year.

The list of products and countries that will be affected will be drawn up within two days, according to the presidential decree released by the Kremlin.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a video statement broadcast on state television that oil prices could rise to more than $300 a barrel if the United States and the European Union to ban oil imports from Russia. So far, Europe has not joined the ban on Russian production.

In the United States, after Biden’s announcement, stock indices even reversed the lows of the beginning of the day. At the end of the session, however, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq indexes dropped 0.56% and 0.28%, in that order. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.72%.

Rosemarie Bröker Bone, coordinator of the Petroleum Economics Laboratory at the UFRJ Polytechnic School, explains that market volatility is a reaction to the different effects that Biden’s decision has in the short and medium term.

According to Bone, if at first there was an expectation of increased profitability in the oil sector due to the appreciation of the commodity in a scenario of scarcity, at a later stage, there will be inflationary pressure and increased costs for companies in other sectors.

In Europe, most markets closed on the negative after an almost entire session in the blue. The London Stock Exchange sustained a slight increase of 0.07%. Paris and Frankfurt dropped 0.32% and 0.02%, respectively.

Major markets in Asia closed lower. Tokyo dropped 1.71%. Hong Kong lost 1.39%. Shanghai tumbled 2.01%.

Petrobras shares recover part of the fall caused by Bolsonaro’s speech

The surge in oil prices on the international market caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revived investor concerns about the political debate over Petrobras’ international price parity.

After President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the system that equates the value of fuels in Brazil to the fluctuation of the price of raw materials and the dollar, preferred shares (which do not give the right to vote, but have preference in receiving dividends) ) of the company lost 7.10% this Monday. Ordinary papers (with voting rights) plummeted 7.65%. As a result, Petrobras lost R$ 34.7 billion in market value.

This Tuesday, the company’s preferred shares, which are the most traded, rose 2.08%, recovering part of the losses of the day before. Private oil company PetroRio, which rose by around 8%, ended up 1.42%.