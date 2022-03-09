Super telescope in Chile captures important news in the sky

About 500 million light-years away, in the constellation of the Sculptor, is a rather peculiar-looking galaxy known as the Cartwheel galaxy. This galaxy was normal until it underwent a head-on interaction with a smaller companion galaxy several million years ago, which gave it its characteristic chariot wheel appearance.









know more







+ Carolina Dieckmann asks for R$ 9 million for a mansion in Rio



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax







+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result



+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief







+ What is known about fluorone?



+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media









+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021



+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011



+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot



+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

