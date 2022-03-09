Super telescope in Chile captures important news in the sky

About 500 million light-years away, in the constellation of the Sculptor, is a rather peculiar-looking galaxy known as the Cartwheel galaxy. This galaxy was normal until it underwent a head-on interaction with a smaller companion galaxy several million years ago, which gave it its characteristic chariot wheel appearance.
