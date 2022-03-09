Suspension of masks in closed spaces: untimely measure that denies the reality of the pandemic

Art photo: Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

The Brazilian Association of Collective Health (ABRASCO) considers the measure announced by the City of Rio de Janeiro to suspend the mandatory use of masks in closed spaces to be premature and untimely.

Brazil and the world are still in a pandemic situation, with immense inequalities in access to vaccines inside and outside the country. In addition, we still do not have the real magnitude of the increase in cases caused by the agglomerations of the carnival holiday, which requires prudence and precaution until we can have a more solid assessment of the situation of the pandemic in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, as well as in the region. metropolitan.

No municipality is an island. Analyzes and decisions must consider the local, but also regional, context. In addition, with the beginning of school activities, it is essential that vaccination passports are required in all schools (public and private), especially those involving the segments with age groups from 5 to 11 years, since only 8.4% of these children have a complete vaccination schedule. Vaccination booster (3rd dose), reaching only 42.3% of the population, also progresses very slowly, making the elimination of physical protection measures (masks, social distancing and hand washing) an early act.

It will not be denying reality that Brazil will be able to return to normal, but, on the contrary, facing its social and health challenges with responsibility and maturity, based on the principles of equity in access to vaccines and precaution in the adoption of protective measures.

Rio de Janeiro, March 08, 2022

Abrasco – Brazilian Association of Collective Health

Comments

comments