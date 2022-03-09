Sweden’s bid to join NATO would destabilize security, says prime minister

Sweden’s request to join NATO would destabilize security, says prime minister (Photo by Atila Altuntas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A request by Sweden to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) would destabilize the current security situation in Europe, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday. The information is from Reuters.

“If Sweden chooses to submit an application for NATO membership in the current situation, it would further destabilize this area of ​​Europe and increase tensions,” Andersson told reporters.

Sweden in the alliance

With the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the majority of Swedes are now in favor of Sweden’s entry into NATO, the Reuters news agency reported last Friday (4).

According to a poll conducted by Demoskop and commissioned by the newspaper Aftonbladet, 51% of Swedes are now in favor of joining NATO, up from 42% in January.

People against joining dropped from 37% to 27%. It is the first time that a poll has revealed a majority in favor of the country joining the Western military alliance.

According to Reuters, Sweden has not participated in a war since 1814, and has built its foreign policy on the “non-participation of military alliances”.

Finland is another country that is not a member of NATO, but can join the group. Both Sweden and Finland already have very close cooperation with NATO, and Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that both nations can join the alliance “very quickly” if they want to.

Even with the “invitation”, Russia, commanded by Vladimir Putin, has positioned itself against the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. According to the Russian government, if that happens, it would lead to “serious military and political consequences”.

Ukraine’s accession to the EU

Ukraine’s application for membership of the European Union will be discussed in “the coming days”, said the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Monday (7).

In a Twitter post, Michel said: “The European Union stands firmly by Ukraine’s side in efforts to alleviate the humanitarian suffering inflicted by Russia’s aggression and ensure nuclear safety.”

He further stated that “the European Union’s unprecedented solidarity, friendship and assistance to Ukraine are unshakable”.

The President of Ukraine, Vlodymyr Zelensky, also said, through a social network, that he has spoken with Charles Michel.

“We discussed the threat to nuclear facilities, bombing of infrastructure. We have to stop this. He raised the question of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The people of Ukraine deserve this. Stop Russia,” Zelensky posted.

The bloc comprises 27 countries. They are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal , Czech Republic, Romania and Sweden.