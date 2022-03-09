Teacher is assaulted by students aged 4 and 5 and is unconscious inside the classroom | world and science



School where the attacks took placedisclosure

An elementary school teacher was attacked and rendered unconscious inside the classroom after being assaulted by her own students, who are between four and five years old. The case took place last Wednesday, 2, at the school in the city of Pembroke Pines, Florida (USA). The information is from the WPLG broadcaster.

The assaults would have started after two students started a ‘mess’ in the classroom. The teacher would then have taken them both to an exclusive room to calm down. They then attacked her. According to the incident report, the two children punched and kicked the teacher, in addition to hitting her with objects. The teacher was unconscious and the classroom had several chairs overturned when help arrived.

Upon awakening, she began coughing and choking, prompting the officer to lay her on her side and keep her head held high to “avoid possible choking”. “I tried to get an answer by asking if she could hear me or feel me touching her arm, but got no response. Before rescuers arrived, she continued to blink and breathe regularly, but at no time was she able to respond vocally or show signs of response”, explained the agent.

The case is being investigated. Police are still looking for the motive for the attack. Nobody was arrested.