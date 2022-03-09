The ghost of war in Finland | Davide Pereira

Pasi Rajala/Embassy of Finland, Washington DC – 03.4.2022 Meeting at the White House between Finnish and US Presidents Niinistö and Biden

“In the midst of an acute crisis, it is especially important to keep a cool head and carefully assess the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on our security,” Finnish head of state Sauli Niinisto said in a statement after meeting with parliamentarians and officials from the Defense area.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has set off a heated debate in Finland over whether the militarily non-aligned country should join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), with a recent poll showing that, for the first time, most Finns is in favor of accession.

Petitions for a referendum on NATO membership gathered tens of thousands of signatures in late February, meaning the issue will soon be debated in parliament in Helsinki.

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, remained neutral during the Cold War in exchange for Moscow’s assurance that Soviet troops would not invade its territory.

The Nordic country, with a population of 5.5 million, has joined the European Union (EU) and maintains a close partnership with NATO, through which it shares information and resources.

“Our security environment is undergoing rapid and dramatic changes today”, said Niinisto, adding that he fully understands “the concern felt by the Finns and the need to react to the situation”.

On the issue of NATO membership, experts believe that Finland could work together with neighboring Sweden.

Its accession would heighten tensions between Russia and the West, as the Alliance’s eastward expansion is the Kremlin’s main security grievance.

Last Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that the Nordic countries’ accession to NATO would have “serious military and political repercussions”, a warning ignored by Helsinki.

Meanwhile, the US strengthens ties with an increasingly NATO-friendly Finland

Biden met with his colleague Sauli Niinistö shortly after the Nordic country broke its traditional stance of neutrality in the face of the Ukraine crisis.

The meeting took place against a backdrop of growing support among Finns for possible NATO entry, despite the Kremlin’s warning of “military consequences” for Finland if it went down that path.

Biden did not expressly refer to this possible entry into the Atlantic Alliance, but praised the close cooperation that Finland, as well as Sweden, has with that body.

“Finland is a key partner of the United States, a strong ally also in terms of defense and an ally of NATO, especially with regard to the strength and security of the Baltic Sea area”, underlined the president when welcoming Niinistö to the Oval Office. .

His Finnish counterpart replied that his country is doing “whatever it can to help” the Ukrainian people, “who are fighting bravely for their country”.

Finland is the second European country – after Ukraine – that shares the most kilometers of border with Russia and has already suffered a similar invasion by the Soviet Union during World War II, so the NATO issue has always been especially sensitive.

However, in just over a month, the percentage of Finns who are opposed to joining NATO has dropped from 43% to 28%, while among those who support it, there has been an increase from 30% to 53%, according to a survey published this week. Monday.

The meeting between Biden and Niinistö came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin urged neighboring countries not to take measures that could “aggravate the situation” and assured that he “has no ill intentions” towards neighboring states.

As a result of Sweden and Finland’s approach to NATO, there have been military maneuvers with nuclear-armed submarines in the Barents Sea, on the Kola Peninsula in northern Scandinavia.

The same happens in Sweden with the sighting of Russian war planes over the airspace of that Nordic country.

With all this, we are already in the twelfth day of clashes between Russia and Ukraine.

