The latest Xbox Insider update removes an important feature

Every week, Microsoft usually releases an update for members of the Xbox Insider program, with which they are often tested for new features that will later reach end users. However, there are also times when Xbox program members see other jobs stop working or disappear directly from their consoles.

This happened in the latest Xbox Insider update, which removed a such an important function for many users like the ability to share content via Twitter. Therefore, currently players who are on the insider program have seen how the option to share their screenshots and videos via the birdie social network has disappeared.

It was thanks to the folks at Windowscentral that we were able to find out about this issue with the latest Xbox Insider update. The website itself states that it may simply be a temporary problemand that the result was the removal of the Twitter share feature anywhere from the Xbox UI.

Seeking a logical explanation beyond the simple error, the site guarantees that there are times when Microsoft eliminates functions with “little use” as a justification. However, it is unlikely that the option of sharing through social networks is something that gamers rarely use, especially seeing how this feature works well on consoles such as PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

For now, we can only hope that Microsoft has a say in the matter, but from here we expect that the removal of the option to share images and videos via Twitter will remain just an issue in the latest Xbox Insider update.