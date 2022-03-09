Trans women and transvestites are invisible to SUS

“The primary care network does not recognize my neovagina”. It is with this phrase that Alexandra Braga, founder and vice-president of the LGBT Forum of Mogi das Cruzes summarizes the service at health centers through the Unified Health System network. Without humanized care that respects the social name of patients, medical expertise to deal with trans women and transvestites who have or have not gone through the transsexualization process and/or sex reassignment surgery, in addition to the lack of adjustments in the care registration system, these patients are increasingly increasingly distant from routine and preventive medical follow-up.

Alexandra, for example, underwent sex reassignment surgery (a surgical procedure that consists of the construction of a vagina, the so-called neovagina) in 2010, but until today, 12 years later, she can only perform her routine care at the Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo, where he receives medical follow-up during the transsexualization process and the surgery itself. A transsexual woman with the same profile as her, needs to undergo – in addition to hormonal monitoring, specialized gynecological monitoring, mammography and other clinical exams, but none of them are offered in health centers. If you want or need to do any type of preventive exam, you have to pay for private consultations, which is also not easy to find. “There is a structural neglect that goes through the academic training of doctors, since it is very difficult to find professionals who are specialists in the care of this profile of patients, and it arrives in public policies, which do not include our bodies in the care system”, she considered.







Alexandra Braga is founder and vice president of the LGBT Forum in Mogi das Cruzes (SP). Photo: Alexandra Braga/Personal Archive

And if care is difficult for a woman who has undergone the transsexualization process and sex reassignment surgery, imagine for those who have not yet started treatment – either due to lack of vacancies in the reference units, or because they do not want to. “What we see are young trans and transvestites without any preventive medical care in health, because they are afraid of the violence they can suffer in health centers as a denial of care by the team, having to register with the different gender from which they identify themselves to be able to access specific exams, or even lack of technical preparation to deal with these bodies. Therefore, many young women still undergo clandestine hormone treatment, because these drugs are easily sold in pharmacies, or industrial silicone is applied, all without any professional follow-up”, considered Alexandra.

Since 2013, the SUS has been able to offer breast implant surgery in trans women (Ordinance No. 2,803 of November 19, 2013), but does not provide for preventive withdrawal.

“The fact is that at some point, the healthcare system will have to look at the body of the trans person. If it is not in primary care and preventive care, it will be in the emergency room, to avoid a death. The fact is that at some point they will have to look at these human beings”, she defended.





“Without preventive medical care, young trans and transvestites are at risk”, explains Alexandra Braga, founder and vice president of the LGBT Forum in Mogi das Cruzes (SP) Photograph:

Prevention

Only when she began her transsexualization process in 2019 did journalist Gabryela Garcia have access to a battery of tests to monitor her health status and get to know her own body. Right at the first appointment, she received a medical request to perform an ultrasound, where it was possible to identify the growth of a nodule in the right testicle, with a high chance of developing cancer. Because of the diagnosis, the transition process with hormones only started in 2021. “I have always researched a lot about transition and I wanted to do it with medical follow-up, because I knew it would be a delicate process, which totally messes with the body. But I confess that before this process, I did not do any medical follow-up, routine exams, none of that”, she highlighted.





Gabriela Garcia discovered a lump in her testicle while undergoing check-ups for a transsexualization process Photo: Gabriela Garcia/Personal Archive

After three months of hormone treatment, she lost 40% of her body muscles. Earlier this year, analyzing ultrasound and MRI scans, the doctor found great vascularization in the nodule and asked for emergency surgery to prevent it from spreading to other locations. “Even to be able to follow this process was difficult because, to be able to access these testicle exams, the health unit needs to register you with the male document – even if you have the documents rectified for the female. This is because the system only allows this type of exam for the male gender, which excludes many trans women who have the organ and need to take care of their health. It’s a simple detail in the system, which could be fixed with a line of code, but for us it makes all the difference”.

The surgery will be performed in a private clinic in São Paulo, later this month. To cover all medical and hospital expenses, the journalist makes an online crowdfunding to raise R$ 6,380.00 that is still missing. The complete procedure will cost R$ 15 thousand. It is possible to donate through the campaign created on Apoia-se or via Pix. “Unfortunately, medical care for trans women and transvestites in Brazil only looks at issues of aesthetics”.





Gabriela Garcia is raising funds in an online crowdfunding to be able to have a nodule removal surgery in a private clinic Photo: Gabriela Garcia/Personal Archive

Public policy

To try to reduce the distance between trans and transvestite patients in the Unified Health System, the Government of the State of Espírito Santo created, within the State Health Department, the area of ​​Equity Promotion. The objective is to promote and discuss public policies to look at social groups that have more difficulty in accessing health care, such as the LGBT population, traditional peoples, street people and black people. “Our great challenge is to ensure that some medical follow-up care is absorbed by the municipalities, such as consultations with endocrinologists, gynecologists, urologists, nutritionists, psychologists and other professionals, in addition to routine exams. By 2023, we should already have some progress within the state in these negotiations. It’s the basics, since these women were born, grew up, work, generate resources and are citizens of these cities. They deserve to be attended to locally and effectively”, explained area technician Júlio César de Moares.

Currently, the State only attends to the transsexualization process. “In 2018, we created the outpatient clinic inside the Cassiano Antônio de Moraes University Hospital, at the Federal University of ES, which serves the transsexualization process. Sex reassignment surgeries were funded by the government in other health units, but for now the surgeries are suspended because we can’t find qualified service providers for this type of service”, he highlighted. In a short time, the unit started to serve 400 people, when the capacity was 170, generating a queue. At least 30 people are waiting for sex reassignment surgery.

“We always maintain a dialogue with the Ministry of Health because in primary care, you can only register a vaginal ultrasound exam, for example, for a female patient. If I have a trans man to attend, for example, the SUS system does not understand that his gender is compatible. But this cannot be an impediment to care”, he highlights.





Brazil already offers transsexualization procedures through the SUS, but preventive health care in primary care is still a challenge for trans people Photo: Kaite Rainbow/Pexels Disclosure

rights

According to the report of the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (Antra), “in 2006, the SUS introduced, through the Charter of the Rights of Health Users, the right to use the social name, by which transvestites and transsexuals identify themselves and choose be called socially – and not just in the specialized services that already welcome them, but in any other public health network”. The transsexualization process was instituted in 2008, allowing access to procedures with hormonalization, body and genital modification surgeries, as well as multiprofessional follow-up. The program was redefined and expanded by Ordinance 2803/2013, including trans men and transvestites as users of the SUS transsexualizing process, considering that until then only trans women were assisted by the service.

Before proceeding, you have the right to ask to update your registration with your social name and it has to be guaranteed by SUS. “Legally, it has been sanctioned since 2009 through Ordinance No. 1,820, which established the Letter of Rights for SUS Users. Item I of article 4 of the letter points out: identification by civil name and surname, and in every document of the user and user there must be a field to register the social name, regardless of the civil registry, the use of the preferred name being ensured, be identified by disease number, name or code or other disrespectful or prejudiced ways. ”