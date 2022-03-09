Ukraine admits it may give up NATO membership to reach a peace deal

posted on 03/09/2022 05:52 / updated on 03/09/2022 05:53



For the first time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted moderation on a possible membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and a negotiation seeking a compromise on the status of Donbass – a Russian-controlled region in eastern Ukraine. ex-soviet republic. “Regarding NATO, I moderated my position on this issue some time ago, when we understood that the military alliance is not ready to accept Ukraine,” he declared, before sniping at NATO. “The alliance is afraid of any controversy and a confrontation with Russia.”

Zelensky said he could debate items on “temporarily occupied territories and pseudo-republics not recognized by anyone other than Russia.” We can find a compromise on how these territories will live from now on”, he added. The statements, made yesterday morning to the American TV network ABC, would signal the first indication of a diplomatic exit to the war. Vladimir Putin, conditions the suspension of the “special operation” in Ukraine on the demilitarization of Kiev; on the recognition of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk; and on the independence of Crimea, annexed in 2014 by Moscow.

Hours later, Zelensky himself delivered a historic speech to the British Parliament, via videoconference, in which he adopted a confrontational tone. He invoked former Prime Minister Winstor Churchill (1940-1945) and received a standing ovation. “We will not surrender and we will not lose. We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue to fight for our land, whatever the cost, in the forests, in the fields, on the coasts, in the streets,” he declared. In June 1940, just as Nazi Germany was conquering territories in Europe, Churchill had made a similar promise in a speech to Parliament at Westminster.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine was plunged into an unprovoked and undesirable war. “From day one, we didn’t sleep, we all fought for our country, with our army,” he said. In his speech, the Ukrainian also quoted the English writer William Shakespeare. “The question for us now is to be or not to be,” he said. “Now I can give you a definitive answer: it is yes, to be”. He called on the British to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and recognize it as a terrorist state. He also called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine: “Please make sure our skies are safe.”

In an interview with the Courier, Olexiy Haran, a professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine), said he interpreted Zelensky’s statements to the ABC TV network in a different light. “We will not recognize Crimea as a part of Russia and the independence of the pseudo-republics of the east. What he meant is that we can discuss conditions on which parts of the occupied Donbass region can be returned to Ukraine. Regarding NATO, Zelensky wants to find other means of security guarantees. Clear military support from the international community”, he explained by telephone.

escape from hell

As Zelensky spoke to Parliament, thousands of Ukrainians took advantage of the first day of the opening of a humanitarian corridor to flee the country. At the time of writing, more than 2 million civilians had crossed borders into neighboring nations, especially Poland. They left their homes, their dreams and their lives behind. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has accused Russia of violating the ceasefire in the strategic port city of Mariupol, practically devastated by the bombings. “The enemy has carried out an attack in the direction of the humanitarian corridor,” the statement said. The Russians promised a new humanitarian truce this morning.

Director of the Research Center for Regional Security at Sumy State University, Mykola Nazarov told the Courier that the city is virtually isolated from the rest of the country. Situated in northeastern Ukraine, just 60km from the Russian border, Sumy is one of five cities where humanitarian corridors have been opened for civilians to flee. “We are blocked, there is no way for us to receive supplies,” said the professor. On Monday night, a Russian bombing killed 21 people, including two children. Of Sumy’s 270,000 residents, 3,500 left yesterday, including 1,700 foreign students. “Aircraft sirens have become daily, and street fighting is periodic,” Nazarov said.

Also according to Nazarov, for the first time, residents of Sumy left for Poltava (174km to the south). “The refugee columns are on the road. The issues of humanitarian corridors are very difficult to resolve. There is no certainty that the Russian side will abide by the deal,” he commented. Citizens who insist on staying in Sumy have joined the army for territorial defense. “We create networks of volunteers to resolve important issues. We coordinate the delivery of products from nearby villages, some are distributed free of charge. It is possible to request funds to receive food and medicine,” said Nazarov.

voices of war



Mykola Nazarov, director of the Research Center for Regional Security at Sumy State University (northeast)

“Many Ukrainians are united to defend the country. Those who have military training do so with weapons in hand. But it is worth remembering that the defense of the state must be total. It is very important that the rear guard also works for victory. A large number of people and organizations work together in a network for a common cause: to provide fighters with food, clothes and everything they need. Ukrainians have repeatedly shown how they can work harmoniously and help their neighbor. It’s hard to hold back tears when you see this mutual help, this voluntarism, the desire to save and help the neighbor. This is the most important component of our resilience!”

Leslyk Yakymchuk, 29, filmmaker, resident of Kiev

“The situation here is very stressful. We are ready for a new escalation in the attacks on the capital. Every now and then we hear the air raid sirens. city. Fortunately, our politicians are protecting us. At the moment, it looks like the Russians have given up on taking Kiev. But who knows for sure? Everything is anyone’s guess now.”

Dmytro Tishchenko, 28, founder of the magazine Cukr.cityin Sumy



Xi Jinping recommends “maximum containment”



Amid strong criticism over an alleged alliance with Russia, China yesterday expressed deep concern about the unfolding war. During a videoconference with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese leader Xi Jiping called for “maximum containment” in the conflict.

China, which enjoys good relations with Moscow, has so far refused to use the term invasion and has merely “regretted” the conflict in the country, while saying it “understands” Russia’s security concerns. But during the conversation, Xi said he was “deeply saddened to witness a new war on the European continent”, according to Chinese public television CCTV.

“We want to make a call for maximum containment to avoid a major humanitarian crisis,” Xi added, without condemning the February 24 offensive launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Chinese told Macron and Scholz that he “appreciates the efforts of France and Germany to act as mediators in Ukraine”.

Beijing is also willing to play “an active role,” Xi said, according to the broadcaster. “We must jointly support the Russian-Ukraine peace talks,” Xi said, although talks in Belarus have so far failed to deliver.

Poland

Poland said it was ready to put Mig-29 planes at the disposal of the United States “without delay,” the Polish Foreign Ministry said, paving the way for the possible transfer of these aircraft to Ukraine. The US called the proposal “unsustainable”.