Ukraine and Russia agree 12-hour ceasefire for today

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russia agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire for civilians to be evacuated from Ukrainian cities via humanitarian corridors today. The agreed time for the population to leave the municipalities where they are is from 9 am to 9 pm, local time (4 am to 4 pm, Brasília time).

With the new ceasefire, six civilian evacuation routes were reopened and the expectation of the Ukrainian government is that 10 cities can be served by the corridors. See below for the routes.

From Energodar to Zaporizhia

From Sumy to Poltava

From Mariupol to Zaporizhia

From Volnovakha to Pokrovsk

From Izyum to Lozova

From Vorzel, Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpen and Gostomel to Kiev

According to information from CNN International, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, made a request for Russia to respect the agreement. “I appeal to the Russian Federation: you have made a formal public commitment,” she said.

Image: UOL Art

Also according to the American broadcaster, Vereshchuk highlighted the importance of two routes in particular, those of Mariupol and Volnovakha. The two cities have been surrounded for several days by Russian forces and are suffering from shortages.

“The residents of Volnovakha turn to me and ask me to fulfill the promise of the Russian Federation today, people have to be able to leave the places where they are now hiding from the rain of GRADs [foguetes] and the devastating fire that is killing them,” added the deputy prime minister.

See the latest information about the war in Ukraine, analyzes by Josias de Souza and more news at UOL News:

Zelensky accuses Russia of torture

In a statement posted on social media earlier today, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of torture for attacks on humanitarian corridors.

“The invaders fire on evacuation routes. They block the delivery of essential equipment and medicines to the people. What do they want? For the Ukrainians to take them out of the invaders’ hands. This is deliberate and systematic torture, organized by the state. It is cruel to everyone.” citizens,” he said.

Despite the accusation, he assured that the Ukrainian cities attacked will continue to receive supplies. “The shipments will keep coming. No matter how many bullets stop them. Humanitarian corridors will still work,” he said.