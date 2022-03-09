Ukraine: Japan sends bulletproof vests, helmets and supplies

The transport plane left Komaki air base in central Japan on Tuesday night, heading for the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Japan has sent bulletproof vests, helmets, groceries and winter clothing to Ukraine, this being the first time it has donated this equipment to another country.

Japan has maintained a pacifist stance since the Second World War, during which it was bombed in Hiroshima (Honshu Island) and Nagasaki (Kyushu Island) with the atomic bomb in August 1945.

The transport plane left Komaki air base in central Japan on Tuesday night, heading for Poland’s border with Ukraine.

In a meeting with Ukraine’s ambassador in Tokyo, Sergiy Korsunsky, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi “expressed his deepest condolences for the Ukrainian soldiers killed in the line of duty and those who perished in the war, as well as deep respect for the soldiers Ukrainians and the people who continue the struggle”, according to a message published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense on the Twitter account.

On March 9, #DefenseMinisterKishi received a courtesy call from HE Dr. Korsunsky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan.🇯🇵🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/eAVIjaYVpx — Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces (@ModJapan_en) March 9, 2022

“Japan is absolutely opposed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, shaking the foundations of the international order,” he said in another message.