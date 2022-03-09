Ukraine says Israeli airline El Al is accepting ‘dirty money’, but apologizes

UPDATE: This post has been supplemented. After the Ukrainian minister’s complaint, El Al explained that it blocked payments via mir. Later, the minister apologized.





Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized Israeli national airline El Al on Twitter for accepting payments on its electronic funds transfer system website. look from Russia, calling it “money soaked in Ukrainian blood”.

“While the world sanctions Russia for its barbaric atrocities in Ukraine, some prefer to make money soaked in Ukrainian blood”tweeted Kuleba. “Here is @EL_AL_ISRAEL accepting payments in the Russian banking system ‘Mir’ designed to avoid sanctions.”

Kuleba says the move is “immoral and a blow to Ukrainian-Israeli relations”.

El Al says no

Later in the day, El Al posted on Twitter indicating that as of February 28, it has not been accepting payments via lookalthough the payment method logo is being shown at the time of purchase.

This prompted several requests to appear on social media for the Ukrainian minister to apologise, and he did so, according to the Jerusalem Post.