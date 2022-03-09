Ukraine starts using Dogecoin (DOGE) to receive donations

The war in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine has become the scene of digital platforms in recent weeks after the Russian president ordered the invasion of Ukraine. In view of this, the Ukrainian population has been suffering from the impacts of the war declared by Putin on energy, financial and natural resources. Evidently, with the Russian attack, the country suffered a dramatic economic blow.

In an attempt to deal with these attacks and restore itself economically, the Ukrainian government announced the opening of a wallet to receive donations in Dogecoin (DOGE), a cryptocurrency. This news was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov on his Twitter account. According to Mykhailo, the DOGE has a higher added value than the Russian ruble and will now be used by Ukraine.

Also on his Twitter, the Minister mentioned Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying: “Dogecoin has surpassed the Russian ruble in value. We started accepting donations from memecoin. Now even a meme can support our army and save lives of Russian invaders. DOGE owners of the world, Elon Musk, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, let’s support. Official DOGE Portfolio: DS76K9uJJzQjCFvAbpPGtFerp1qkJoeLwL”. To date, the Ukrainian DOGE portfolio has received approximately R$42,640.

Another interesting factor is that the creator of DOGE, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, responded to the minister’s tweet saying that he had sent a unit of the cryptocurrency to Ukraine. Shibetoshi emphasized that “Dogecoin folks are generally not rich and Dogecoin itself is often used for small transactions. But we are a caring and passionate group, those who want to help will offer what they can. I hope the country can heal and rebuild itself stronger after all this.”

Donations in Dogecoin

Therefore, even with the name of the cryptocurrency on the rise due to the current relationship with Ukraine, the value of the DOGE did not rise, being worth US$0.133 until then, having dropped 0.58% in the last 24 hours. The country also received donations of other digital currencies, totaling a total of $35 million in cryptocurrencies. There have been 48,000 donations since Russia’s invasion of the country. In addition to cryptocurrencies, Ukraine also received NFTs, a type of digital investment.

Finally, as a way of thanking the donations, the Ukrainian government said on March 2nd that it will promote an airdrop for donors. To date, official government addresses have received $30.25 million and the surplus has gone to NGOs such as Come Back Alive and organizations supporting Ukraine’s military in this fateful war.