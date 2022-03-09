Ukraine: ‘There is a clear risk of a nuclear accident’, says UN chief for atomic energy

Image shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant being hit
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was hit in the early hours of Friday (4/3)

Last Friday (4/3), the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting in New York. after the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Ukraine. The fire, which was brought under control, aroused strong concern in the international community amid Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory.

One of the main objectives of the meeting was to hear the perceptions of the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Argentine ambassador Rafael Mariano Grossi, who, from a flight from Vienna (Austria) to Tehran (Iran), with internet interruptions, explained the situation at the nuclear power plant at that time.

The silence and the wait by diplomats from several countries for the Grossi connection to be resumed showed the importance of their assessments and their role at this moment – which involves Russia, one of the largest nuclear powers on the planet, which has weapons of the type , and Ukraine, which has 15 nuclear reactors, decisive for the use of its energy.

Grossi, 61, a specialist in nuclear energy, has a degree in political science and nuclear issues. He chaired the 2020 Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and has been director-general of the UN agency since 2019, where he arrived with support from several Latin American countries.

