Ukrainian army receives reinforcements from at least 16,000 volunteers: ‘I am fighting for democracy’, says British | Newspaper Today

A British man decided to join the Ukrainian army in the trenches. “I am fighting for democracy. It is precious and one man alone should not decide whether another country has the right to be democratic or not”, he explains.
The most famous precedent was in the Spanish Civil War, between 1936 and 1938, when more than 50 thousand foreigners formed a brigade to fight against the General Franco dictatorship. Among them were intellectuals such as George Orwell and Ernest Hemingway. About 20,000 foreign volunteers died during the battles.
A 25-year-old American has also joined the foreign legion fighting for the country. Jericho Skye served in the US Army but was never in a war. He left Poland by hitchhiking in a truck to reach Ukraine and complete his mission.
“I am not afraid of the Russian army. I’m here to protect as many people as possible,” he says.
To keep the troops preventing Russian domination in Kiev fed, ordinary people rolled up their sleeves. Oksana was left alone after her husband went to serve in the Ukrainian army, but she couldn’t stay away from the conflict.
“I got the information that people needed help in the kitchen and I came. I’d rather sit around reading messages and terrifying news,” she explains.
The battalion of Marseilles, France, decided to reach out to the Ukrainians. In ambulances, they crossed the border from Moldova into Ukraine.
The British government does not prevent its citizens from volunteering in the Ukraine war. In Italy it is prohibited by law, whatever the reason for the conflict. Even so, many Italians are also struggling in the country. And on two different fronts: together with the Ukrainians and some of the extreme left, together with the Russians.
