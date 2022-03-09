Ukrainian woman shot dead while taking dog food to shelter

Volunteer Anastasiia Yalanskaya was killed by Russian troops while trying to bring food to sheltered dogs. (Photo: Playback/Facebook)

Ukrainian volunteer helps children and animals fleeing war

Anastasiia Yalanskaya was killed while bringing dog food to a shelter in Kiev

Friend said car was shot by Russians

Anastasiia Yalanskaya, 26, was killed after being shot by Russian soldiers last Thursday (3) in Kiev, capital of Ukraine.

She remained in the city amid the invasion of Vladimir Putin’s army to work as a volunteer helping children and animals, according to the BBC.

The Ukrainian was shot inside the car, at close range, while on her way to a hiding place 10 km from the capital to bring food to the dogs.

Andriy, who identified himself as a close friend of Anastasiia, said the victim had a chance to escape the war, but she wanted to stay in Ukraine.

“We proposed a move to Bulgaria, but it was her decision to stay in Kiev and help people and animals,” the friend explained.

“The car was a BMW, it didn’t look like a military car,” said Andriy, after being asked if the troops knew the vehicle was carrying civilians.

He further reveals that Anastasiia’s car was shot at in an area fully occupied by the Russians, when she was in the company of two more colleagues.

The father of one of them, who still lives in the area, is helping to keep the bodies of the dead people preserved as it is currently not possible to transport them.

“He keeps the bodies in his own house, because the city remains a battleground and we can’t take them to the morgue,” Andriy told the BBC.

Abandoned cars after being hit by Russian troops in Kiev, capital of Ukraine (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He revealed that he is sad and angry, but stressed that it is important for Ukrainians to fight Russian forces to protect their families.

“I think it is also necessary for Ukraine’s airspace to be closed, as well as creating a belt with other countries to act against Russia,” Andriy said.

Last week, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) declared that the 30 member countries stand by their decision not to intervene directly.

“We have already made it clear that we are not going to enter Ukraine, either in the air or on the ground. If we made a no-fly zone, we would have to send our planes and shoot down Russian planes,” explained Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the alliance. .