UN: Chernobyl plant employees work for 13 days without breaks – International

The nuclear agency and the Ministry of Interior of Ukraine said that there was an increase in radiation levels at the site after the Russian invasion. (photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP)

About 210 employees at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine have been working nonstop for 13 days since Russia took over the site. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the information was provided by the Ukrainians.

Technicians and guards had already been working at the plant for a day when the Russians arrived. Ukraine informed the United Nations (UN) agency that these workers have limited access to food, water and medicine.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that personnel responsible for operating nuclear facilities need to rest and work regular shifts so as not to jeopardize overall nuclear safety.

“I am deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation that the employees of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant face and the potential risks this poses to nuclear safety. I appeal to the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there”, he said.

According to a statement from the UN agency, work involving nuclear material at the plant was temporarily suspended. Also according to the IAEA, the remote transmission of data from the monitoring systems installed at the plant was lost.

Since the plant was taken over by the Russians, there has been an increase in radiation levels at the site, according to the nuclear agency and the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. The change is due to the movement of heavy military equipment in the area, which can raise radioactive dust into the air.

The relative of one of the plant’s workers informed the BBC that Russia would be willing to allow a shift change. However, it could not guarantee the safety of workers on their way home or of employees who would travel to replace their colleagues.

On Sunday, the Russians offered a food delivery, but the Ukrainian workers refused, claiming it was a propaganda stunt.

Temporary dormitories were created, with some staff sleeping on camp beds and tables, others on the floor.

The workers were divided into shifts on their own, with one group working while the other rested at the mill itself.

