Understand why there is “clear risk of nuclear accident” in Ukraine war

“There is a clear risk of a nuclear accident,” Rafael Mariano Grossi, Argentine ambassador and director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an agency linked to the United Nations (UN), told the BBC.

Grossi explains that, in addition to Russia being a power in nuclear weapons, Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors, including the one at Chernobyl, responsible for an ecological disaster in 1986 that indirectly killed between 9,000 and 16,000 people. , according to the UN. The political scientist has personally offered to negotiate a deal that would prevent incidents that culminate in the release of radiation in Europe.

The Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday (9), according to Reuters, that the lack of electrical power at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, already under Russian control, compromises the cooling of the reactors. The state-owned company warns that there is a risk of radiation spread to Europe and even Russia – the Chernobyl disaster spread radiation within a radius of 100,000 km from Kiev.

“It’s a unique situation in history where a nation that operates 15 nuclear reactors is in the midst of a full-scale war,” Shaun Burnie, Greenpeace’s East Asia nuclear expert, told DW.

Last Friday (4), the Russians took over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. A building in the complex caught fire during the fighting and prompted an immediate reaction from Europe, although no radiation was leaked.

Aside from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deterrence that the world would see “consequences never seen in history” if NATO countries interfere in the Ukraine war, Europe’s biggest concern concerns leakage of radiation from Ukrainian nuclear plants. However, no political actor seems willing to doubt the Kremlin’s threats.

“I think it’s one of the scariest moments in relation to nuclear weapons,” said Béatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Nobel Peace Prize-winning NGO, in an interview with AFP. “It’s very dangerous. Misunderstandings can amplify very quickly, with the use of a nuclear arsenal by accident.”

What would be the consequences of a nuclear war?

Scientists point to an apocalyptic scenario: a cloud of dust and rust would engulf the entire planet and take at least a year to dissolve. Sunlight would be blocked and the planet would reach a temperature of -40ºC.

This scenario is called “Nuclear Winter” and would basically compromise agriculture all over the world. There would still be radiation spreading through the atmosphere, which could kill billions of human beings.

According to Federal American Scientist, Russia has 5,977 nuclear warheads against 5,428 for the US. It is worth remembering that the destructive capacity of current nuclear weapons is much greater than those that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II. Although the number is uncertain, it is estimated that 140,000 died in the first city and 74,000 in the second.

