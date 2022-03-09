Unilever to suspend imports and exports to Russia – 03/08/2022 – Market

Unilever on Tuesday became the first major European consumer products company to stop imports and exports to Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it would no longer invest in Russia and would stop all advertising in the country, adding that operations in Ukraine had also been halted.

Unilever also said it would continue to supply Russian-made food and hygiene products to the country’s population, but that it would not make any profit from its presence on Russian soil.

Earlier, Shell said it would stop buying Russian oil and the UK said it would ban imports of the commodity from the country through a gradual reduction over the course of this year.

