Unimed-BH elects new president – News

The new board: Eudes Arantes Magalhes, Garibalde Mortoza Jnior, Frederico Amedee Peret, Maria das Mercs Quinto Fres and Geraldo Teixeira Botrel (photo: Disclosure) The cooperative members of Unimed-BH chose last Tuesday (03/08) their new board. The gynecologist and obstetrician Frederico José Amedee Peret takes over as president in May and stays in office for four years. Directors Eudes Arantes Magalhães, Garibalde Mortoza Júnior, Geraldo Teixeira Botrel and Maria das Mercês Quintão Froés were also elected.

Unimed-BH operates in 34 municipalities in Minas Gerais, brings together about 5,300 cooperative doctors, more than 5,000 employees and serves more than 1.4 million customers. Frederico will replace cardiologist Samuel Flam, who has been in the position since 2014.

Graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of Barbacena, Frederico has a Medical Residency in Gynecology and Obstetrics at the IPSEMG Hospital (Instituto de Previdência dos Servidores do Estado de Minas Gerais). He holds a Master’s in Medicine from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and an MBA in Health Services Management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, in addition to training in Cooperative Leadership from Fundação Dom Cabral and the OCEMG System.