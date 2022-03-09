US approaches Venezuela and Maduro celebrates: ‘flags look beautiful together’

US closes in on Venezuela amid sanctions against Russia. Photo: SERGEI CHIRIKOV/AFP via Getty Images.

US government officials visited Caracas

US considers importing Venezuelan oil in case of sanction against Russia

Venezuelan President says there are topics of interest between countries

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has taken advantage of the instability caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to reinsert Venezuela in world trade, including with its historic enemy, the United States.

Over the past weekend, a group of senior government officials visited Caracas and this Monday (7th), in an interview broadcast live from Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the US intends to negotiate the import of oil from Venezuela.

During the meeting of the Council of Vice-Presidents of Venezuela on Monday, Maduro commented on the meeting.

“Last Saturday, a delegation from the United States of North America arrived in Venezuela. I received them here at the Presidential Palace. We had a meeting that I could describe as respectful, cordial, very diplomatic,” said Maduro. “We had a meeting, in the presidential office, there were the flags of the USA and Venezuela and they were beautiful. United, as they should be”.

According to him, negotiations on “issues of interest” should continue.

“We talked for almost two hours and agreed to move forward with an agenda of topics of interest. I thought it was very important to talk face to face with topics of interest to Venezuela and the world,” said Maduro, without directly mentioning the oil issue.

The US is looking for alternatives to oil imports if Western nations decide to boycott Russian oil.

Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers. The country exports five million barrels a day. However, with the invasion of Ukraine and the tension generated by the conflict, the value of a barrel can exceed US$ 130 and the trend is for a strong increase, which could have consequences around the world.