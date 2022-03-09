US bans imports of oil, natural gas and coal from Russia | National Journal

“You U.S are attacking the main artery of the Russian economy,” said Joe Biden. He announced that he had banned all Russian imports of oil, natural gas and coal.. The measure goes into effect immediately, with a 45-day window for contracts that had already been signed, and has support from both parties, Democrat and Republican.

In 2021, the United States buys about 700,000 barrels of oil from Russia a day. It’s little: 8% of what Americans need. But that does not mean that the price of oil will not rise and have consequences for the whole world, according to Fernando Valle, an expert on oil and gas in the United States.

“This oil will end up reaching the market one way or another, but the cost of selling it will increase due to sanctions”, he explains.

Biden announced strategies to contain the price increase. The first is to release oil from the American strategic reserve: 60 million barrels that are stored in underground tanks in Louisiana and Texas.

“The problem is that 60 million barrels is not even a day’s worth of global oil demand. So the impact is very transient, it doesn’t have a prolonged impact on the price”, says Fernando Valle.

In an emergency measure, an American delegation traveled to Venezuela this weekend to negotiate with the government of Nicolas Maduro. The lifting of US restrictions on the sale of Venezuelan oil could increase production and lower the price. But what they found was a devastated industry that would need a lot of foreign investment to recover.

The president Joe Biden talked to European leaders so that they would also impose restrictions on the country’s oil. Russia. Europe bought more than 4 million barrels a day from Russians in 2021, a third of everything it consumes.

But German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz said that, at the moment, Europe could not meet its energy needs in any other way, and that imports from Russia were essential for public services and for the daily lives of people. citizens.

Therefore, the European Union presented this Tuesday a plan not to cut, but to reduce. The vice president of the commission, Frans Timmermans, said that the goal is to stop importing two thirds of the natural gas that comes from there by the end of the year.

On the other hand, Putin signed a decree this Tuesday restricting the import and export of goods and raw materials to, in his words, guarantee the safety of the Russia. And to put pressure on, Moscow is also threatening to close the gas pipeline that supplies Germany and says that the US ban could raise the price of a barrel of oil to US$ 300, which would lead to a serious global crisis.

But that does not mean that Russia would be favored. With the restrictions, the country would need to offer discounts to those still willing to do business.

“For example, if China buys Russian oil, it will demand a much lower price than if it were a free market. Despite the price increase, Putin is receiving much less money than he would have received with Brent”, says Fernando Valle.

But the oil that doesn’t come from Russia has to come from somewhere. This increases the cost of transportation and logistics. So the equation is complex, and President Biden has already warned that the price of gasoline will rise further at the pump.

In the last week alone, there was a 10% increase. On average, the cheapest gasoline in the United States is priced at R$6 a liter. The price of gasoline is one of the biggest political cost factors for the American president. This year there are House and Senate elections.

But Biden argued that the Americans came together to support the Ukrainian people and made it clear that they would no longer finance Putin’s war, and that he already knew that defending freedom would come at a price, which everyone will pay.

The rise in oil affects the entire economy, which is already feeling the impacts of inflation. Biden argues that the moment can be used as a motivation for us to use less oil. He said: