US embargo on Russian oil sends prices soaring, shakes stock markets

Oil prices rose on Tuesday (8th), after the US ban on imports of Russian oil, a decision that also sent nickel to its all-time high and stirred up stock markets.

The price of Brent – the main international barrel of reference – for delivery in May closed up 3.87% in London, at 127.98 dollars. Already in New York, the barrel of Texas, the WTI, for April rose 3.60%, to 123.70 dollars.

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday a ban on importing Russian oil into the US, while the UK signaled that it will phase out its purchases by the end of the year.

European Union countries, which receive approximately 40% of their gas imports from Russia and a quarter of their oil imports, chose to set a target of reducing Russian gas imports by two thirds.

Moscow, on the other hand, has warned that, in reprisal for sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, it could cut off natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Even if the United States does not import large amounts of Russian oil, analysts believe the measure is important because it involves Washington’s “launch of an all-out economic war against Russia,” according to Fawad Razaqzada of consultancy ThinkMarkets.

“There will be consequences: high gas prices, even more inflation and reprisals from Russia,” he said.

For Craig Erlam, of the brokerage OANDA, “this is another step for the West to turn its back on Russia and leave it isolated in the world”.

The increase in oil prices slowed the resumption of stock markets in the United States and Europe.

Thus, the New York Stock Exchange closed in the red in a journey marked by great volatility.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.57% to 32,631.72 points, while the Nasdaq technology index closed down 0.28% to 12,795.55 points and the S&P 500 slipped 0.73% to 4,170.62 points. .

In Europe, while London managed to rise 0.1%, Frankfurt ended the day stable and Paris registered a fall of 0.32%. In Madrid, the Ibex-35 closed positive (+1.82%), in a session marked by volatility.

Raw material

Raw material prices also felt the effects of Russia’s growing isolation and the London Metal Exchange suspended trading in nickel after the metal – used to make stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles – soared to a record $101,365. per ton, amid fears for Russian supplies.

“Russia is one of the main world exporters of this raw material and, with the possibility of [Moscou] imposing sanctions on Western countries, the market could experience a major supply crisis in the short term, which could give rise to further price increases until the situation stabilises,” said Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at the trading platform online xtb.