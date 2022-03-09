US embargo on Russian oil sends prices soaring, shakes up world stock markets

Oil prices rose this Tuesday (8), after the ban in the United States of Russian oil importsa decision that also sent nickel soaring to its all-time high and rocking stock markets.

Despite remaining below yesterday’s high, when it reached USD 139.13 per barrel, Brent, the main international benchmark, recorded an increase of around 6%, quoted at USD 130, around 3:40 pm today Brasilia).

In turn, the benchmark barrel in the United States, WTI, was also quoted up 6%, at around US$126 a barrel.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil, while the UK signaled it would phase them out by the end of the year.

European Union countries, which receive approximately 40% of their gas imports from Russia and a quarter of their oil imports, chose to set a target of reducing their Russian gas imports by two thirds.

Moscow, on the other hand, has warned that, in reprisal for sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, it could cut off natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Even if the United States does not import large amounts of Russian oil, analysts believe the measure is important because it involves Washington’s “launch of an all-out economic war against Russia,” according to Fawad Razaqzada of consultancy ThinkMarkets.

“There will be consequences: high gas prices, even more inflation and reprisals from Russia,” he said.

For Craig Erlam, of the brokerage OANDA, “it is another step for the West to turn its back on Russia and leave it isolated in the world”.

The rise in oil prices slowed the resumption of stock markets in Europe and the United States.

While London managed to rise 0.1%, Frankfurt ended the day stable and Paris registered a fall of 0.32%. In Madrid, the Ibex-35 closed positive (+1.82%), in a session marked by volatility.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial was stable this afternoon, after operating lower in the morning.

Raw material prices also felt the effects of Russia’s growing isolation and the London Metal Exchange suspended trading in nickel after the metal – used to make stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles – soared to a record $101,365. per ton, amid fears for Russian supplies.

“Russia is one of the main world exporters of this raw material and, with the possibility of [Moscou] imposing sanctions on Western countries, the market could experience a major supply crisis in the short term, which could give rise to further price increases until the situation stabilises,” said Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at the trading platform online xtb.



