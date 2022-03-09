US estimates 2,000 to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine – News

O United States Department of Defense told lawmakers on Tuesday that he estimated that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers were killed in Moscow’s nearly two-week invasion of Ukraine.

Asked at a House Intelligence Committee hearing how many Russian soldiers have died in the military operation to date, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, director of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency, said “somewhere between 2,000 and 4,000”.

Berrier added, however, that the estimate is considered “low confidence” because it was assembled using a combination of intelligence sources and open source data.


Russia, in a rare release on dead military figures, reported on March 2 that 498 of its soldiers had died, but Russia Ukraine says it believes that number is higher.

Director of Central Intelligence William Burns told the House panel that he believes the war in Ukraine is a matter of “deep personal conviction” for Putin. “He’s feeding on a flammable combination of offense and ambition.”

Burns also expressed that he is confident the Ukrainians will continue “resisting fiercely and effectively”.


