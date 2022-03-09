US futures and European stocks rise sharply; industry in Brazil, fuels and more market highlights today

European stocks and American futures indexes operate higher on the morning of this Wednesday (9), with volatility setting the tone of the markets. Investors monitoring the rise in commodity prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine, with news of advancing humanitarian corridors.

The main Asian markets closed in the red, highlighting the fall of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Official data released on Wednesday showed China’s producer inflation rose in February, with the producer price index rising 8.8% year-on-year for that month. The February data compares with a 9.1% increase in January, and came close to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for an 8.7% gain.

On the commodity side, oil prices jumped above $132 a barrel (the Brent type) in the session on Tuesday after the US banned Russian crude imports. The UK also announced its own plans to phase out its dependence on Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

However, the move risks exacerbating existing price increases due to supply concerns and expectations of stronger growth. International benchmark Brent oil operated above US$ 130 per barrel this morning in Europe, while US oil hovered above US$ 125 per barrel, to later soften the rise and turn to slight losses.

Companies such as McDonald’s, Coca Cola and Starbucks have announced that they will temporarily suspend their activities in Russia.

On the international economic agenda, investors are looking forward to home purchase data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, as well as the Job Vacancy and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.

In Brazil, the balance sheet crop is in full swing, with emphasis on the release of the balance sheet of CSN and Via, after the market closes. CADE judges today embargoes against the sale of assets of Oi Móvel. In terms of indicators, the IBGE publishes the industrial production for the last month of January, at 9 am.

Last night, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, ruled out freezing fuel prices. Guedes meets with Bolsonaro, Bento Albuquerque, Ciro Nogueira and Roberto Campos Neto today at 11 am to discuss the topic.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures indices advance this morning as investors continue to gauge rising commodity prices and high inflation as the war in Ukraine continues.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +1.10%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +1.18%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +1.31%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with markets in mainland China and Hong Kong struggling to recover from losses seen earlier in the week.

Shanghai SE (China), -1.13%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.30%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.67%

Kospi (South Korea), -1.09%

Europe

European markets rose sharply on Wednesday amid strong market volatility as investors monitored rising commodity prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

European investors are also waiting for the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting tomorrow (10) to look for signs on how policymakers are tackling inflation and the new challenges posed by the conflict in Ukraine.

FTSE 100 (UK), +1.69%

DAX (Germany), +3.97%

CAC 40 (France), +3.87%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +3.59%

commodities

Oil prices turned slightly lower after reaching the previous day’s rally earlier, after the United States banned Russian imports, sparking supply fears.

US President Joe Biden yesterday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports and the UK said it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. .

WTI oil, -1.01% at $122.53 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.33% at $127.56 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 3.85% to 812.50 yuan, equivalent to US$128.63

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +8.40% to $42,077.71 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

At 9 am (Brasília time) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) publishes the industrial production for the last month of January. The Refinitiv market consensus points to a 1.9% retraction compared to December and a 6% drop compared to January 2021.

Abroad, watch out for crude oil inventories, a figure that promises to stir up prices for the commodity, whose prices have been boosted by the war in Ukraine.

Brazil

9:00 am: January Monthly Industrial Production

2:30 pm: Exchange flow

USA

9am: Weekly mortgage applications

12:00: Monthly JOLTs job offers

12:30 pm: Crude Oil Inventories Weekly EIA, with Refinitiv projected to drop 833,000 barrels

3. Voting on fuel projects

Two bills that seek alternatives to reduce the prices of gasoline and diesel at pumps are scheduled to be voted on this Wednesday (9) by the Federal Senate.

Also in the spotlight, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) scheduled a meeting with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the Senate fuel package rapporteur, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), for today. at 8:30 am, informed Pacheco’s publicist, according to Estadão. The Senate launched a movement to convince the government of President Jair Bolsonaro not to adopt any direct measure to contain the price of fuel and vote on the package of bills on the House floor this Wednesday.

Temporary subsidy proposal to contain fuel increase gains strength in government

With the soaring price of fuel, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government advanced yesterday afternoon (8) in the search for a solution to try to contain further increases for the consumer. The most concrete proposal, discussed in the Civil House, continues to be the adoption of a temporary, short-term policy of subsidies, to stop the rise in prices at gas stations.

According to sources heard by the newspaper Valor, the final decision has not yet been taken, and there will be new meetings on the subject. The debate will be taken to President Jair Bolsonaro, who is concerned about the repercussions of high fuel prices on his reelection campaign.

Yesterday, Paulo Guedes told journalists, as he left the Ministry building, that “there is no freeze” on fuel prices. “Forget about this ‘thing’”, replied the minister, who got into the car and soon left the place.

Lula-Alckmin plate to be announced in April

Former São Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin will formalize his affiliation to the PSB at the end of March, according to a report in the newspaper O Globo.

The ticket with former president Lula should be announced early next month.

Pacheco says he never said he was a presidential candidate

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), said yesterday that he has never affirmed a candidacy for the presidency of the Republic.

Pacheco informed the PSD leadership that he will communicate by next week his decision on whether or not to be a pre-candidate for the presidency, according to a report by Valor.

He was invited to head the party’s presidential ticket by the party’s president, Gilberto Kassab.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (8), Brazil recorded 518 deaths and 78,374 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 460, a reduction of 43% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The seven-day moving average of new cases was 47,928, which represents a 50% drop from the level of 14 days earlier.

It reached 156,528,848 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 72.86% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 173,391,638 people, which represents 80.71% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 67,241,040 people, or 31.3% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

The corporate news highlights the release of the fourth quarter balance sheet of CSN (CSNA3), CSN Mineração (CMIN3), Via (VIIA3), Natura (NTCO3) and Pague Menos (PGMN3), after the market closed.

Hi (OIBR3)

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) will judge embargoes against the sale of Oi Móvel. At the trial, an appeal filed by the Brazilian Association of Competitive Service Providers and Telecommunications (Telecomp) against the sale of assets to Tim, Vivo and Claro will be evaluated.

The rapporteur of the judgment of the embargoes will be the counselor Lenisa Prado, who voted in favor of the deal. Algar Telecom also appealed against Cade’s decision.

Marfrig ( MRFG3 )

Marfrig (MRFG3) recorded a net income from continuing operations of R$649.7 million, a decrease of 44.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

Login ( LOGN3 )

The Log-In (LOGN3) reported a net income of R$21 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 84.2% lower than that recorded in the same period in 2020.

Vulcabras (VULC3)

Vulcabras (VULC3) reported net income of R$81.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), a growth of 48.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

