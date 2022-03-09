US intelligence describes Putin as ‘frustrated and annoyed’ – News

The United States intelligence described this Tuesday (8) the Russian President Vladimir Putinas increasingly isolated, “frustrated” and “annoyed” by the situation in Ukraine, during a congressional hearing.

“I think Putin is upset and frustrated right now. He is likely to redouble his efforts and try to crush Ukraine’s army, regardless of civilian casualties,” said CIA Director William Burns.

“We believe that Putin suffers from the West’s lack of deference to him,” US intelligence chief Avril Haines said at the same hearing. “He feels that this is a war he cannot afford to lose. But what he might be willing to accept as a victory could change over time.”





The invasion of Ukraine resulted for the Russian president from a “deep personal conviction”, said the CIA director, since Putin, according to him, created “for many years an explosive mixture of grievances and ambitions”.

Burns also mentioned the “system” put in place by the Russian president, in which his own circle of advisers “is getting smaller and smaller”, a trend accelerated by the pandemic.



